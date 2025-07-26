Inside The Mets

New York Mets to target top starting pitching at trade deadline

The New York Mets will be "involved" in the top of the starting pitching market if those arms become available.

Pat Ragazzo

Feb 15, 2024; Tampa, FL, USA; New York Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns talks with media at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
The July 31 MLB trade deadline is just five days away and after acquiring a lefty reliever from the Baltimore Orioles, Gregory Soto, the New York Mets are just getting started.

While bullpen is the Mets' top priority, they could add a center fielder and a starting pitcher. And if they do add starting pitching, it sounds like they will be big game hunting for a top of the market arm as opposed to a depth piece.

When asked by a reporter if the Mets could make an impact move in the rotation, president of baseball operations David Stearns revealed that the team will be in the mix for a top starter if those types of pitchers are available.

"I don't know how many 'raise the ceiling'-type players are going to be traded," Stearns said. "If those guys are available, we'll be involved"

Rival teams I've spoken with believe the Mets could trade a top young position player in exchange for an ace level starter at the deadline. Center fielder Drew Gilbert is one possible candidate as he has been on fire at the plate in Triple-A Syracuse; Ronny Mauricio, Mark Vientos, Brett Baty and Luisangel Acuna are all believed to be available as well.

However, there aren't too many frontline starters that come to mind on the trade market this year. The obvious names are Zac Gallen of the Arizona Diamondbacks and Sandy Alcantara of the Miami Marlins, both of whom are having down seasons statistically. Mitch Keller of the Pittsburgh Pirates is another hurler that comes to mind, but the expectation is that the asking price will be enormous, plus he is still owed $55.7 million across the next three seasons.

The Mets have reportedly checked in on Alcantara, Keller and old friend Luis Severino, who is with the A's now. As Stearns said, the Mets are going to be "involved" in the top of the starting pitching market, but it remains to be seen regarding who will be available.

New York's rotation as it stands features: Kodai Senga, Sean Manaea, Frankie Montas, David Peterson and Clay Holmes. Paul Blackburn and Tylor Megill are both on the mend from injuries and will serve as key depth pieces.

Pat Ragazzo
PAT RAGAZZO

Pat Ragazzo is the main publisher and reporter for the Mets On SI site. He has been covering the Mets since 2018. Pat was selected as The Top Reporter & Publisher of the Year 2024 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry. He has appeared on several major TV Networks including: NBC4, CBS2, FOX5, PIX11 and NY1; and is a recurring guest on ESPN New York 880 AM and WFAN Sports Radio 101.9 FM. Pat is also the Mets insider for Barstool Sports personality Frank "The Tank" Fleming’s podcast. You can follow him on Twitter/X and Instagram: @ragazzoreport.

