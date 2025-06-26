New York Mets prospect explodes for three-homer performance
Back in January, the New York Mets signed 17-year-old Elian Peña from the Dominican Republic to a record $5 million bonus.
The young shortstop was considered to be this year's best international prospect outside of Los Angeles Dodgers' pitcher Rōki Sasaki, and the Mets used most of their $6.26 million available pool money to land him.
On Thursday, Peña showed up as advertised, going a ludicrous 4-5 with three home runs and eight RBI in a seven-inning Dominican Summer League (DSL) game. His homers came in three straight at-bats, including two in one inning.
The game finished 20-19, with the DSL Mets beating the DSL Yankees. Peña's 14 total bases marked the most in a DSL game since 2019, and he posted the first three-homer game since 2023.
The smooth-swinging lefty had a tough start to the year, going 0-26 in his first nine games before launching a home run for just his second career hit. Peña wowed evaluators with not only his tremendous bat-speed but also his elite plate discipline. At just 17 years old, he has the potential to develop additional power as he continues to mature.
Peña's big day reaffirms the club's decision to break the bank to sign him, as his natural talent is evident. His hometown in the DR, Azua, has a record of producing major leaguers like Yainer Diaz and Maikel Franco, but also 2024 San Diego Padres IFA and No. 3 MLB prospect Leo De Vries.
The young slugger currently sits as the club's No. 8 overall prospect, and while he's likely farther away from a big league arrival than the rest of the Mets top 10 minor leaguers, Peña's potential makes him must-watch as he works his way through the club's pipeline.