New York Mets transfer Jesse Winker to 60-day IL

The Mets' designated hitter will be out until at least September with a back injury.

Ezra Lombardi

Apr 16, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; New York Mets designated hitter Jesse Winker (3) celebrates his double against the Minnesota Twins during the second inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
In the waning hours of an aggressive trade deadline day for the New York Mets, they were forced to make some roster maneuvers.

The club transferred designated hitter Jesse Winker (back) to the 60-day IL and optioned Chris Devenski to Triple-A to clear roster space for recently acquired relief pitcher Tyler Rogers, who joined the team on Thursday. Rogers arrived a day before the Mets begin a series against his former team, the San Francisco Giants.

The move confirms the growing suspicion that Winker was far away from a return to the field. On Tuesday, Carlos Mendoza told reporters that the veteran slugger was "not doing much" in terms of activity after his July 8 injury.

Winker suffered an oblique strain in early May which put him out for 6-8 weeks. After a rehab stint, the 31-year-old injured his back in just his second game with the team since the prior injury.

Winker has played in just 26 games for the Mets this year, posting a slash line of .229/.309/.400 across 70 at-bats. When asked if he expects Winker to return this season, Mendoza said, "Yes. That's what the trainers are telling us."

But the rumors surrounding the Mets' aggressive trade deadline made it clear that the club was prepping for Winker's lengthy absence. The club was linked to other lefty sluggers like Brandon Lowe and Steven Kwan, and ended up adding one in outfielder Cedric Mullins.

Winker's move to the 60-day IL will keep him off the field until September at the earliest, but with the additional reinforcement of Mullins along with Starling Marte healthy and contributing, it wouldn't be surprising to see Winker's lingering injury keep him out the rest of the season.

Ezra Lombardi
EZRA LOMBARDI

Ezra Lombardi is a contributing writer for the Mets On SI site. He has previously written for The Lead and the Hamilton College Spectator. He graduated from Hamilton College with a Bachelor’s Degree in Public Policy and played football. You can follow him on Twitter @LombardiEzra

