Red Sox could target Mets first baseman to replace injured superstar
During the second inning of the Boston Red Sox's May 2 game against the Minnesota Twins, Red Sox star first baseman Triston Casas took a nasty fall after stepping on first base. He remained on the ground, clutching his left knee, for a few moments before ultimately getting helped off the field by members of Boston's training staff.
News broke later that Casas suffered a ruptured patellar tendon in his left knee. While he is currently on the 10-day injured list, he has already received surgery, and the expectation is that Casas will miss the remainder of the season.
It remains to be seen whether the Red Sox will look to add another first baseman in his stead. If they do, CBS Sports' R.J. Anderson explained that a New York Mets first baseman could be a top replacement option, which he conveyed in a May 3 article.
"Jon Singleton, Mets' Triple-A affiliate," Anderson wrote as the fourth-best potential Casas replacement.
"Singleton would seem to mostly fit the Red Sox's needs: he's a lefty hitter who produced league-average offense last year in a platoon role with the Houston Astros. He's notched a .270/.426/.568 line with seven home runs and nearly as many walks as strikeouts over the course of 23 Triple-A games to date.
Read more: Insider gives telling update on Mets potential trade targets
"He's certainly not going to leapfrog Pete Alonso anytime soon. One has to imagine the Mets would be willing to ship him to Boston if the Red Sox show interest," Anderson continued.
Singleton is a 33-year-old veteran who signed a minor league contract with the Mets back in April and is playing for their Triple-A Syracuse squad.
If the Mets could get a solid return in exchange for Singleton, they'd be wise to pursue a deal of this sort if it presents itself.