New York Mets' Day 3 Draft Results

On Tuesday, the New York Mets selected 10 more players between rounds 11-20 to complete Day 3 of the 2022 MLB draft.

The Mets made a total of 22 picks across three days, taking 13 pitchers and nine position players. New York drafted 16 college players and six high schoolers. 

Here is every pick they made on Day 3:

Round 11, No. 329: Rhylan Thomas, OF, USC

Round 12, No. 359: Paul Gervase, RHP, LSU

Round 13, No. 389 : Dylan Ross, RHP, University of Georgia

Round 14, No. 419: Cameron Foster, RHP, McNeese State

Round 15, No. 449: Jackson Jaha, 3B, Clackamas HS (OR)

Round 16, No. 479: Jimmy Loper, RHP, Duke University

Round 17, No. 509 : Connor Brandon, RHP, University of Toledo

Round 18, No. 539: Chris Santiago, RHP, St. Mary's College (CA)

Round 19, No. 569: Jackson Lovich, SS, Blue Valley West HS (KS)

Round 20, No. 599: Eli Ankeney, LHP, Grand Canyon University (AZ)

You can find every pick from Day 1 and Day 2 by following the links. 

The first night of the draft saw the Mets get a steal in Georgia Tech catcher Kevin Parada at No. 11. New York then took Jett Williams, a high school shortstop, at No. 14 overall with their second pick of the first-round. In the second-round, they selected Tennessee Volunteers right-hander Blade Tidwell at No. 52 overall and Gonzaga Prep outfielder Nick Morabito at No. 75 (compensation pick for Noah Syndergaard leaving for Angels). 

On Day 2, the Mets made eight picks between rounds 3-10, highlighted by hard-throwing righty Brandon Sproat, who they selected at No. 90 overall from the University of Florida. 

While the Mets are certainly in win-now mode under deep-pocketed owner Steve Cohen, they're also focused on player development and retooling their farm system to build a sustainable winner. This year's draft will help replenish the Mets' minor league system, given the plethora of talent they selected. 

