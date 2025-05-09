New York sports icon suggests strange way Yankees fans should greet Mets' Juan Soto
While the Subway Series between the New York Mets and their cross-town rival Yankees always breeds a ton of excitement among both fan bases, this season's showdown (the first leg of which takes place at Yankee Stadium from May 16-18) adds extra intrigue because of how superstar slugger Juan Soto switched teams this past offseason.
Soto joining the Mets in free agency is enough to upset Yankees fans. Add on the fact that he was reportedly choosing between the two New York teams, was leaning toward re-signing with the Yankees, and then pivoted to the Mets at the moment, is enough to ensure he won't get a warm welcome next weekend.
But Tiki Barber, longtime running back for the New York Giants and diehard Yankees fan, suggested a strange way he thinks his fan base should address Soto when he comes to their stadium next weekend, which was conveyed by WFAN radio host Keith McPherson during a May 8 episode of the Foul Territory podcast.
“Tiki Barber has called for everybody to just turn their backs to Juan Soto,” McPherson said, per an X post from the podcast. However, he quickly added afterward that he doesn't think that Yankees fans will oblige Barber's suggestion.
It's hard to imagine what exactly Barber was looking to accomplish by getting the fan base to (literally) turn on Soto. We would imagine that Yankees fans will instead elect for something less coordinated and more simple, instead showering Soto with a chorus of boos throughout the series.