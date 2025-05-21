NL East rival considering reunion with ex-Mets reliever
Former New York Mets reliever David Robertson remains unsigned through mid-May, but it appears an NL East rival has the veteran right-hander on its radar.
According to MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand, the Philadelphia Phillies reached out to Robertson before the announcement of high-leverage reliever José Alvarado’s 80-game suspension. While Alvarado can return in late August, he is ineligible to pitch in the postseason, leaving a big question mark at the back end of Philadelphia’s struggling bullpen.
Feinsand noted that "no serious talks took place" between the two sides during their initial conversation, but added that "it wouldn’t be a surprise if the Phillies considered a reunion" with Robertson given recent events. The former All-Star pitched for the Phillies in 2019 and 2022, combining for a 3.30 ERA over those separate stints.
Robertson, who turned 40 in April, posted a 3.00 ERA, 2.65 FIP, 1.11 WHIP, and a 12.4 K/9 rate over a career-high 72 innings with the Texas Rangers in 2024. He relied on a five-pitch mix, highlighted by his 93.3 mph cutter, which generated a +17 run value and 30.8% whiff rate.
The year prior, Robertson spent half a season in a high-leverage role with the Mets. He notched 14 saves and posted a 2.05 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, and 9.8 K/9 rate in 40 appearances with New York before being traded at the 2023 deadline.
Despite being right-handed, Robertson has been most effective against left-handed batters, limiting them to a .551 OPS throughout his 16-year career.
The Mets lost both of their top lefty specialists, A.J. Minter and Danny Young, to season-ending injuries but countered that by adding southpaws Génesis Cabrera and José Castillo to the active roster. They also recently re-signed Brooks Raley, who is working his way back from Tommy John surgery.
While the trade deadline is still a couple of months away, some of the top relief arms that could become available include Ryan Helsley and Kyle Finnegan. Robertson, who is considered the best reliever left in free agency, could be as impactful an addition as any for teams in the playoff race.
Entering Wednesday, the Mets sit a game and a half behind the first-place Phillies in the division standings. New York’s bullpen ranks fourth in MLB with a 2.98 ERA, while Philadelphia’s relief corps ranks 23rd with a 4.57 ERA.