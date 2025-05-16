Inside The Mets

Mets could target these veteran relief arms at trade deadline

The New York Mets could target some of these veteran relief pitchers ahead of this year's trade deadline.

Pat Ragazzo

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Brent Suter (31) delivers a pitch in the third inning of the MLB game between Cincinnati Reds and St. Louis Cardinals at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Wednesday, April 30, 2025.
Cincinnati Reds pitcher Brent Suter (31) delivers a pitch in the third inning of the MLB game between Cincinnati Reds and St. Louis Cardinals at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Wednesday, April 30, 2025. / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The New York Mets are likely going to be looking for bullpen help ahead of the July 31 trade deadline after losing A.J. Minter (lat surgery) and Danny Young (Tommy John surgery) to season-ending injuries.

Although the date is still a few months away, let's look at some names who could potentially be available by the deadline when the Mets are in the hunt for bullpen reinforcements.

Brent Suter

Veteran Brent Suter of the Cincinnati Reds is an ideal fit given he is a left-hander and the Mets' bullpen currently lacks lefties without Minter and Young. Suter has posted a dazzling 2.08 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 13 strikeouts in 21.2 innings this season. Lefties are hitting .161 off Suter this year and righties are batting .220 against him. Suter is making $2.5 million in 2025 and has a $3 million club option in 2026.

Kyle Finnegan

Kyle Finnegan, the Washington Nationals' closer, was a hot name at last year's deadline but the team decided not to trade him. Finnegan has a $6 million salary this season and will be a free agent after the campaign, so it's pretty obvious that he will get dealt if Washington is not in contention later this summer. Finnegan has a 2.87 ERA and 13 saves in 15 chances. The right-hander would be an ideal setup man to Mets closer Edwin Diaz.

Pete Fairbanks

Last but not least we have another closer who was almost dealt at the 2024 deadline in Pete Fairbanks of the Tampa Bay Rays. Fairbanks is making $3.817 million this year and has a club option of $7 million for next season. Like Finnegan, Fairbanks would also make an excellent setup option to Diaz and give the Mets another closer as well. The right-hander holds a 2.65 ERA in 17 innings and is 8-for-9 on saves this season.

