Numbers show that Francisco Lindor is Mets' most valuable player
The New York Mets salvaged the night cap of their doubleheader with the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday thanks in part to a stellar effort from newly minted All-Star Francisco Lindor. In the 7-3 victory over Milwaukee, Lindor went 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBI to help secure a critical win.
The performance was a rare positive of late for Lindor, who had struggled offensively after suffering a broken toe in Los Angeles last month. Lindor hit just .204 with four home runs and 10 RBI in June, with only two home runs and five RBI after he returned to the lineup in Colorado on June 6th.
It isn't a big surprise that Lindor's offensive slump, likely due in part to playing through the fractured toe, coincided with the Mets' downturn from mid-June onwards. SNY displayed a remarkable stat during their telecast for Game 1 indicating how valuable Lindor has been to the team this season.
The Mets have largely gone based on how Lindor has performed over the first through months of the season. Lindor had generated an OPS of 1.006 in wins, which is a superstar level, while his .460 OPS in losses is well-below average for a player.
While Juan Soto got hot for the Mets in June and took home the National League's Player of the Month honors, his performance wasn't enough to elevate the Mets through a rough slump by itself. Lindor, who was the runner-up for National League MVP honors last season, has shown that he is the engine that drives the Mets and they need him to be firing on all cylinders to get where they want to go in 2025.