Mets get much-needed win in Game 2 of doubleheader
After falling flat in Game 1 of their doubleheader against the Milwaukee Brewers, the New York Mets responded emphatically during the second game.
New York snapped their four-game losing streak, as a five-run second inning helped propel the Mets to a 7-3 win. After scoring just two runs on two hits in Game 1 against the Brewers, manager Carlos Mendoza opted to adjust the top of the lineup, which may have been the difference maker.
For the first time since May 17, 2024, Francisco Lindor was moved out of the leadoff role, with Brandon Nimmo taking over the spot and Lindor batting second as the designated hitter. In sharp contrast to their brutal stretch, which saw the Mets struggle to capitalize with runners in scoring position, they broke through with the bases loaded in the bottom of the second inning as the aforementioned Nimmo slugged a grand slam off of Brewers' up-and-coming ace Jacob Misiorowski.
Read More: Mets' Francisco Lindor named starting shortstop for All-Star Game
The Mets were not done yet in that inning, as Lindor followed up with a home run of his own on the day he found out he was the NL's starting shortstop in the All-Star Game. Lindor would tack on two more runs with an RBI single in the bottom of the seventh, followed by an RBI double in the eighth; both Nimmo and Lindor accounted for all of the Mets' runs on the night.
On a night when the Mets also used an opener with reliever Huascar Brazoban starting the game, they saw Blade Tidwell have his best outing yet in the major leagues. Tidwell gave up three earned runs (two home runs) over 4.1 innings, striking out three batters on five hits while issuing three walks to pick up his first major league win.
This was certainly a much-needed win for the Mets as they entered Game 2 of their doubleheader against the Brewers as losers of 14 out of their last 16, with both their offense and pitching staff struggling to produce any results.
Tomorrow, the Mets will look to win their first series tomorrow since they swept the Washington Nationals back in early June, with David Peterson on the mound against former Met Jose Quintana.