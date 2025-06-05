Pete Alonso admits why he loves playing with Francisco Lindor, Juan Soto
When New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso re-signed with the team in February 2025, a short time before spring training, it finalized a trio of superstar hitters that cemented the Mets as one of the most dangerous offenses in all of baseball.
Of course, the other two superstars in this trio are Francisco Lindor and Juan Soto. When Soto signed with the Mets back in December, he made it clear that he wanted Alonso back on the team in order to have added protection behind him in the lineup. But it appears Alonso is the one who has benefited the most, as he has produced the best start out of these three.
Then again, the combined 39 home runs, 120 RBIs, and .867 average OPS between Alonso, Lindor, and Soto to this point shows that these three have been major difference-makers for the Mets' success.
Alonso was the guest on a June 5 episode of On Base, which is a podcast hosted by Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts. And at one point in their discussion, Alonso spoke about what he loves about playing alongside Lindor and Soto.
"The thing that I love about Juan and I love about Francisco is that those guys come ready to strap it on every single day," Alonso said. "The way they post up, the way they're consistent in their routines, they're the same cats, every single day. Good or bad. They're still in the cage at the same time, they're still in the weight room.
"Whatever they're doing, they are ridiculously committed to their routine. They're committed to their process," he continued.
It's awesome to hear Alonso speak so highly of his two teammates. And it's this consistency that's surely going to help the Mets continue to find success this season.