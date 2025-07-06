Pete Alonso, Edwin Diaz join Francisco Lindor as NL All-Stars
The New York Mets have officially seen three players named to the National League's All-Star Team. While Francisco Lindor was selected as the starter at shortstop earlier this week, first baseman Pete Alonso and closer Edwin Diaz were named to the squad as reserves on Sunday night.
Alonso has been the Mets' most consistent hitter this season, slashing .287/.380/.543 with 20 home runs and 73 RBI in 91 games. That production has been worth 3.3 Wins Above Replacement, exceeding Alonso's 2.6 WAR total from 2024.
The other selection announced for the Mets on Sunday night was Diaz, who is an All-Star for the third time in his career. Diaz has been one of the most electric closers in baseball this season, racking up 18 saves with a 1.80 ERA, and striking out 53 batters in 35 innings pitched this season.
The one surprise for the Mets is that Juan Soto, fresh off his National League Player of the Month award in June, failed to make the All-Star team. The National League's reserve outfielders were Arizona's Corbin Carroll, Washington's James Wood, San Diego's Fernando Tatis Jr. and Miami's Kyle Stowers, the lone Marlin representative on the team. It appears that Soto's slow start to the season may have left him vulnerable to being bypassed on the player's ballot.
It is worth mentioning that there is still a week left in the first half and there could still be injury replacements added to the roster. While Soto's snub is the most egregious on the Mets' side, he could be a candidate to make the team as an injury replacement if Carroll, who is fresh off the injured list after suffering a wrist fracture, opts to play it safe and not participate in the actual game.