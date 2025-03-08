Pete Alonso 'perfectly content' with return to the Mets on short-term deal
Throughout the offseason, there was much uncertainty about whether or not the New York Mets would be able to re-sign first baseman Pete Alonso.
However, those concerns ended when the two sides eventually agreed on a two-year, $54 million deal for the slugger, with an opt-out after the 2025 season. It wasn't the deal Alonso was looking for, especially after rejecting the Mets' seven-year, $158 million offer during the 2023 season, but the homegrown talent couldn't be happier about returning to the team that drafted him in 2016.
In an exclusive interview with Jon Heyman of the New York Post, Alonso said that he has no regrets about the way he handled his free agency negotiations between him and the Mets. He also told Heyman that despite the intense negotiations, which even resulted in the Mets seemingly pivoting to a "post-Alonso" plan at one point this winter, the first baseman is "perfectly content" with where he's at right now.
While Alonso seemingly has no regrets about his first go-around on the open market, it wasn't exactly a smooth one.
The 30-year-old was coming off a down year offensively by his standards, which ended up diminishing his value across the free agent market. By the time the Polar Bear put pen to paper, the Mets and Toronto Blue Jays were his only top suitors.
Even though he appeared in every single game for New York in 2024 (including postseason), Alonso slashed just .240/.329/.459 with 34 home runs, 88 RBI, and a career-worst .788 OPS. His home run and RBI total last season were also his lowest in a 162-game season since entering the league in 2019.
Despite Alonso's middling campaign, his return to the Mets for the 2025 season will certainly make their lineup one of the best in all of baseball, especially with the addition of Juan Soto, who Alonso may potentially hit in front of.
The slugger also has a chance to make history for the Mets this season. His 226 career home runs are the third most all-time in team history, and he's just 27 long balls away from surpassing Darryl Strawberry as the Mets' home run king.