Pete Alonso Reportedly in 'Deep Talks' With Blue Jays
Is a breakup between free agent first baseman Pete Alonso and the New York Mets imminent?
Tim Healey of Newsday reported on Thursday that Alonso and the Toronto Blue Jays are in "deep talks" for a contract as the Polar Bear's tenure in Queens may be coming to an end. At the beginning of the offseason, many in the baseball industry were certain that both sides would come to an agreement, but negotiations between Alonso and the Mets have since soured.
This news comes after Pat Ragazzo of Mets on SI reported earlier on Thursday that Toronto was not close to signing or acquiring any players. However, SNY's Andy Martino also reported earlier in the day that talks between Alonso and the Blue Jays were "advancing", according to a source, although he also said there is no guarantee that it gets there.
This has been the closest we have heard to the 30-year-old first baseman finally signing with a major league club this offseason, as his first go-around as a free agent has not gone as he had hoped.
Even after the Blue Jays signed outfielder Anthony Santander to a five-year, $92.5 million on Monday and with reports that the team is also looking to sign current starting first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to a long-term deal, Toronto seems to be in the driving seat in landing Alonso.
While the Mets may seem to be at peace with letting Alonso walk this offseason as they have stood firm in not giving the slugger a massive contract, his potential absence in the Amazins' lineup will undoubtedly be felt.
Alonso has slugged 226 home runs since making his major league debut in 2019, which is the second most in the major leagues during that span (behind Aaron Judge); he's also missed only 22 games throughout his six-year career.
Still, the Mets have made it clear that they have other options should Alonso depart. Breakout third baseman Mark Vientos could be moved back to his primary position at first base, which would give Brett Baty another chance to play at the hot corner; another option is to give top prospects Luisangel Acuña and Ronny Mauricio reps at third. Newly resigned outfielder/DH Jesse Winker also opened the possibility of playing first base for the Mets during his introductory press conference on Wednesday.
Even though nothing is official yet, it sure seems like Alonso's time as a Met may be over with the Blue Jays and the first baseman reportedly in "deep talks."