Mets Free Agent Option Off The Board in Santander; What it Means For Pete Alonso
A potential free agent option for the New York Mets, outfielder Anthony Santander, agreed to a five-year, $92.5 million deal, with the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday.
Santander can opt-out after the third year and Toronto can void this by making the total deal worth six-years, $110 million.
MLB insider Jon Morosi was first on the agreement, Ari Alexander of KPRC2 Houston had the years, and The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal was on the figures.
Santander, who set a career-high with 44 home runs last season with the Baltimore Orioles, was a player the Mets liked. However, Santander is coming off a career season, and giving a long-term deal to a 30-year-old power-hitter goes against David Stearns' philosophy, which is why homegrown star Pete Alonso is still on the open market.
So what does Toronto's signing of Santander mean for Alonso's free agency?
The Blue Jays have been interested in Alonso while also focusing on trying to extend their own homegrown franchise first baseman in Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Toronto could use another bat in Alonso if they want to compete in 2025, but it seems less likely that they'd splurge on another hitter, especially if they extend Guerrero.
Alonso is also the same age as Santander, better defensively at his position, and has a much better track record at the plate. Santander's deal could ultimately drive up Alonso's price.
The Mets on the other hand, began their pivot to Plan B last week with the expectation that Alonso is unlikely to return. New York signed outfielder/left-handed DH Jesse Winker (one-year, $7.5 million, could go to $9 million with incentives) and lefty reliever A.J. Minter (two-years, $22 million).
Alonso's camp offered the Mets a three-year deal with opt-outs, which New York countered with a three-year deal with opt-outs ranging around $68 million to $70 million with a chance to go over $70 million if the slugger stayed on said contract throughout the entire duration, per Joel Sherman of The New York Post.
Alonso rejected this deal and now a return to the Mets is believed to be unlikely.
That said, Alonso's market appears to be limited and the Mets are still his best fit and vice versa. FanSided's Robert Murray also reported over the weekend that bringing back Alonso is still on the table for the Mets and the two sides have spoken recently.
Time is dwindling down as first full team workouts for spring training begin on Feb. 17, which is less than a month away as of press. This is also the self-imposed deadline Guerrero has given to the Blue Jays to reach an extension, per The Athletic.
The World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers have also gotten a lot stronger after signing Roki Sasaki, Tanner Scott, Blake Snell and others. If the Mets want to better their chances of beating them in a playoff series, boosting their offense with Alonso makes sense.
Time will tell as to where Alonso winds up, but Toronto's signing of Santander seemingly increases Alonso's odds to return to the Mets.
Read More:
- Pete Alonso's Potential Return to Mets 'Still on Table', Per Insider
- Former New York Mets Manager Jeff Torborg Passes Away at 83