Phillies legend laments Mets' Juan Soto getting snubbed from All-Star Game
When the complete rosters for the MLB All-Star Game get announced each year, there is typically more discussion about the players who were potentially deserving of a roster spot but didn't make the cut than the players who did receive the All-Star nod.
This has remained the case this season, especially as it pertains to New York Mets slugger Juan Soto. Not only has Soto spoken out about not being named to the NL's All-Star roster (which is ridiculous, considering he has one of the highest OPS stats in all of MLB this season), but his teammate Francisco Lindor and manager Carlos Mendoza have both also criticized this snub.
But Soto's teammates and coaches are, of course, going to have his back. What's perhaps more telling is players and icons of rival franchises siding with Soto. And that's exactly what former Philadelphia Phillies legend Jimmy Rollins (who hit .279 with 33 home runs, 122 RBIs, and 153 runs scored in a whopping 250 games played against the Mets in his career) did during a July 8 appearance on B/R Walkoff Live.
"Sometimes [there's] a name that you feel should be there. Juan Soto, for example. He got off to a slow start, [he has] a big contract. And because of that, it seems like he's having a down season. For Juan Soto, yes, but he is a star," Rollins said.
"He is an All-Star. He shows up, on-base percentage, slugging, the things that you want from the guy that's hitting in the middle of your lineup... So you can always argue for a guy like that," he added.
It's cool to hear Rollins speaking out for Soto in this way, despite the Mets and Phillies being bitter rivals.