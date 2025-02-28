Mets manager praises reliever following another strong outing
Most of the recent headlines for the New York Mets have revolved around the injury-riddled rotation. But one fringe reliever is quietly making the case for a bullpen spot after another strong performance.
On Thursday, Max Kranick made his second multi-inning appearance of Spring Training play in the Mets’ 5-0 victory over the Houston Astros. Kranick took the ball in the sixth inning and pitched two scoreless innings, striking out a pair of Astros and retiring all six batters he faced. This brings Kranick’s Spring Training stat line to an impressive 5.0 innings pitched and allowing zero runs while striking out four and walking none.
Kranick has a mid-90s fastball that has touched 97 mph in Spring Training and also possesses a full arsenal of breaking balls including a high-80s slider and a low-70s curveball. While much of the news has surrounded the starting rotation, Mets Manager Carlos Mendoza has taken notice of Kranick’s strong performances this spring.
“He is attacking the zone, he is aggressive”, Mendoza said, speaking to the media after Thursday’s game. “Fastball’s got life. I think once he made that transition to the bullpen last year, the velo ticked up. Consistent mid-90’s, throwing strikes, attacking, so yeah, that’s what you want to see out of these guys especially in that role, he’s a multiple-inning type guy.”
It’s been a long road back to the majors for Kranick who was once thought of as a promising prospect. He was drafted in the eleventh round of the 2016 MLB June Amateur Draft by the Pittsburgh Pirates. Kranick’s major league career got off to a promising start when he was called up in 2021 to make his Pirates debut.
On June 27, 2021, Kranick threw five perfect innings in his major league debut against the St. Louis Cardinals. He struck out three batters before a rain delay put an early end to his flawless start. As a result, Kranick set an MLB record by retiring the first 15 batters he faced to start his career.
Kranick, a former starter who can pitch multiple innings, will compete for a spot in the Mets’ bullpen. Last season, he pitched for three different Mets’ minor league affiliates, posting a 2-2 record with a 3.82 ERA, 1.288 WHIP, and a 64:24 K:BB ratio. He was designated for assignment by the Mets in May before having his contract selected back to the major league roster on October 1st. Kranick is signed to a one-year $800,000 contract for 2025.
Although he was born and raised in Pennsylvania, Kranick grew up as a New York Mets fan. Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Kranick revealed his family had season tickets at Shea Stadium for a couple seasons and his favorite player growing up was David Wright. If he keeps up his stellar play this spring, he has a good chance to fulfill a lifelong dream of suiting up for the Mets on Opening Day.