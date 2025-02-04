Should Mets Bring Back Justin Turner if Pete Alonso Leaves?
In 18 days, the New York Mets will play their first spring training game in Port St. Lucie, Florida, but uncertainty still looms over the starting first base job.
The Pete Alonso saga remains unresolved, even though most of the top free-agent first basemen secured deals by the end of December. The current belief around the industry is that Alonso would prefer to stay with the Mets, but no agreement is imminent.
While the Mets have not ruled out a reunion, they seem prepared to rely on their internal options—Mark Vientos, Brett Baty, and even Jesse Winker—should Alonso's camp find a more lucrative offer elsewhere. The team could also explore trade options, such as Ryan Mountcastle, Spencer Torkelson, or Yandy Díaz.
However, there is still another potential reunion sitting on the free-agent market.
Now set to enter his age-40 season, it has been more than a decade since Justin Turner last wore a Mets uniform. Over parts of four seasons in Queens, the right-handed slugger recorded a 0.7 bWAR before being non-tendered after the 2013 season.
Turner’s breakout came after leaving the Mets. Over nine seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers, he slashed .296/.375/.490 (.865 OPS) and accumulated a 34.1 bWAR. Along the way, he became a two-time All-Star, NLCS MVP, and World Series champion.
Last offseason, Pat Ragazzo of On SI reported that the Mets made Turner an offer to return as their designated hitter, which he declined in favor of a one-year, $13 million deal with the Toronto Blue Jays. Nearly two full months later, New York signed J.D. Martinez for $1 million less. Martinez hit .235/.320/.406 with 16 home runs and 69 RBI over 120 games.
Like Martinez, Turner did not match the power numbers fans had come to expect, especially after finishing 2023 with 23 homers, 96 RBI, and a .800 OPS with the Boston Red Sox. Still, Turner was a steady offensive contributor in 2024, improving as the season went on. He batted .259/.354/.383 with 11 homers and 55 RBI in 139 games split between the Blue Jays and Seattle Mariners, who acquired him at the trade deadline.
The most noticeable difference between the two at this stage of their careers is their defense. While Martinez played just 12 innings in left field in 2023, Turner logged a career-high 326.2 innings at first base last season, posting +2 defensive runs saved and +1 Outs Above Average. He can also fill in at second or third base if needed.
If signed, Turner could split time at first base with Vientos, Baty, and Winker, each of whom plays multiple positions. He might also see time at designated hitter, which is likely to feature a lefty-righty platoon between Winker and Starling Marte—unless the Mets can find a way to move Marte’s $20.75 million salary in a trade.
While no one in free agency can fully replace Alonso’s power, Turner’s reliable right-handed bat and defensive versatility could provide the Mets with a valuable one-year safety net if Vientos or Baty struggle to handle full-time first base duties.