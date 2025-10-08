Should the Mets move on from Jeff McNeil?
After what can only be called an incredibly disappointing season, many changes are expected to unfold for the New York Mets this offseason.
The Mets entered the 2025 season with high expectations coming off an NLCS appearance the previous year and bringing in Juan Soto to put them over the top. But after getting off to a major league-best 45-24 start on June 13, an unthinkable three-and-a-half month collapse ensued, resulting in the Mets finishing with just an 83-79 record and failing to reach the postseason.
While New York is expected to have a new-look coaching staff in 2026 after moving from the majority of their coaches, the Mets may also look to shake up their roster. Despite Pete Alonso and Edwin Díaz being the biggest question marks this winter with the two All-Stars expected to hit the open market, should the Amazins' look to move on from one of their mainstay players?
Why the Mets should move on from Jeff McNeil
Since making his major league debut in 2018, Jeff McNeil has been one of the Mets' most productive hitters. The 33-year-old has also been a versatile player for the team, having started games primarily at second base and third base, as well as all three outfield spots; the veteran had learned to play center field this season and was serviceable. However, while McNeil has certainly been a spark plug during his eight seasons with the Mets, now may seem like the time to look for trade suitors for the dynamic but aging utility man.
Over his first five seasons in the big leagues, McNeil had an impressive slash line of .307/.370/.458; most notably, he won the NL Batting Title in 2022 after finishing the season with an MLB-best .326 batting average. But over the next three seasons, the two-time All-Star has hit just .253/.326/.389.
McNeil's drop in productivity hasn't been the only concern; injuries over the last couple of seasons have also plagued him. He was held to 129 games in 2024 after fracturing his wrist when he was hit by a pitch on September 6 against the Cincinnati Reds, forcing him to miss the rest of the regular season.
The utility hitter was also unavailable during the NL Wild Card Series and the NLDS last year. He was activated for the NLCS against the Los Angeles Dodgers, where he was a non-factor, going 2-for-11 in the series.
The injury bug bit McNeil again this past season, as he missed nearly the first month of the 2025 campaign due to suffering a low-grade right oblique strain during spring training. He went on to play in just 122 games, slashing .243/.335/.411 with 12 home runs, 54 RBI and an OPS of .746.
With McNeil entering the final year of a four-year, $50 million extension he signed with the Mets in January 2023, which includes a $15.75 million club option for 2027, now may be a realistic time to find a trade partner.
Potential replacements for McNeil on the roster
If there is one thing for sure, New York has an abundance of infielders with great versatility on their current roster, so moving on from McNeil shouldn't result in Mets fans raising the red flag.
After seeing Mark Vientos have a breakout season in 2024, third baseman Brett Baty responded with a breakout season of his own this year, slugging a career-high 18 home runs and driving in 50 runs in 130 games. Baty also proved his versatility, starting 46 games at second base this past season (a position he's never played). While Baty looks to be the starting third baseman for the Mets going forward, it's not a forgone conclusion that he won't have more reps at second base next season.
Perhaps the more realistic options at second base for the Mets could be either Ronny Mauricio or top prospect Jett Williams. Mauricio was finally able to see playing time in the major leagues this season after rehabbing from a torn ACL he suffered while playing in the Dominican Winter League during the 2023 offseason.
In 61 games, the 24-year-old batted .226/.293/.369 with six home runs and 10 RBI. Mauricio, however, would become a forgotten man for the Mets during the last month of the regular season, as he had just 13 at-bats during the month of September. Mauricio also showed that he still has a problem chasing pitches outside of the strike zone, which could lead the Mets to wait and see if he addresses that issue during spring training.
Williams is another intriguing option for the Mets. The 21-year-old, ranked as the Mets' No. 3 prospect on MLB.com, was impressive in the minor leagues this season.
In 130 games last season playing for both Double-A Binghamton and Triple-A Syracuse, Williams had an .828 OPS and slugged 17 home runs, along with 34 stolen bases. Williams is also a versatile player, having appeared in 27 games in center field this year, a position that is also a question mark for the Mets heading into next season. As such, he could certainly be a part of the Mets' plans in many different capacities next season.
Luisangel Acuña could also be an option at second base. However, after the Mets primarily used him as a pinch runner and on defense in the late innings this year, alongside his inability to produce at the plate, the 23-year-old does not appear to be a starter yet in the big leagues.
The Mets certainly have their options in the infield heading into the 2026 season, and only time will tell what they plan on doing at second base, as well as other spots on their roster. Regardless, if the team decides to trade McNeil, the infield should still be in good hands with these young players.