Should the Mets reunite with reliever David Robertson?
The New York Mets received some more discouraging news about relief pitcher A.J. Minter on Tuesday.
Minter was placed on the 15-day injured list this week with a left lat strain after leaving his relief outing early against the Washington Nationals on Saturday. When speaking with reporters before Tuesday's matchup against the Arizona Diamondbacks, manager Carlos Mendoza revealed that the lefty may require surgery, which would effectively end his season.
While Mendoza did also add that Minter is talking to multiple doctors about other options, it seems likely that his first year in Flushing may be cut short. This would be a major blow to New York's bullpen as Minter, who is in his first year of a two-year, $22 million deal he signed with the Amazins' during the offseason, with an opt-out after this season, has been a very reliable setup man for the Mets early on.
Even though the Mets seem content with their current relievers, as well as having options in the minor leagues, should the team consider bringing back this veteran reliever who they had briefly during the 2023 season?
That is, of course, veteran reliever David Robertson, who is still on the open market and has not called it a career just yet. The now 40-year-old signed a one-year, $10 million deal with the Mets on December 9, 2022, and played a much bigger factor out of the Mets' bullpen than he or the team anticipated in 2023.
After losing All-Star closer Edwin Díaz for all of 2023 to a freak injury during the World Baseball Classic, the Mets pivoted to Robertson to assume the closer role. In 40 games, the righty went 4–2 with a 2.05 ERA and 48 strikeouts across 44 innings. Robertson was ultimately traded to the Miami Marlins on July 28 when the Mets fell out of the playoff picture that season.
The veteran reliever spent last season with the Texas Rangers after signing a one-year deal with the ballclub, which contained a mutual option for 2025. In 68 games for Texas, Robertson went 3-4 with a 3.44 ERA and 99 strikeouts across 72 innings of work. The Rangers declined Robertson's mutual option after the 2024 season, making him a free agent.
With Robertson proving throughout his 17-year career to be a reliable backend reliever and closer, the Mets could certainly use his talents right now. This is especially true after both José Buttó and Ryne Stanek turned in back-to-back rough outings, and with Minter's status for the rest of this season now up in the air.
This could be end up being the exact low-risk, high-reward move the Mets may end up needing to make.