Should the Mets sign this frontline starter in the offseason?
If there was one area to pinpoint the New York Mets' downfall this season, it would be their starting rotation.
After having the best starting pitching ERA in all of baseball at the start of the season, New York's rotation crumbled. Injuries and inconsistencies from their more reliable starters led the Mets to overuse their bullpen, which collapsed in turn. With the pitching in shambles, the team shockingly missed the playoffs.
The Mets finished the season with a team starting pitching ERA of 4.03, which was ranked 18th in all of baseball.
With the Mets having to rely on their three young starters (Nolan McLean, Brandon Sproat and Jonah Tong) during the last couple of weeks of the season, adding a frontline starter should be a priority for them this offseason. Could that possibly be this hard-throwing right-hander?
Would Dylan Cease be an ideal fit for the Mets next season?
Dylan Cease was a name that was associated with the Mets last offseason. The pending free agent, who was in the final year of his contract with the San Diego Padres at the time, was somebody the Mets had some level of interest in, along with fellow starting pitcher Michael King.
While New York did speak with San Diego about Cease and King, no trade occurred. With Cease having one year left on his current deal, trading for a rental piece proved to be too risky. But with Cease slated to be a free agent for the first time in his career, it would be fair to think that the Mets would be interested in him again.
Read More: Juan Soto as Pete Alonso's first base replacement take raises eyebrows
The 29-year-old is coming off a disappointing season with the Padres in 2025. In 32 starts, Cease went 8-12 with a 4.55 ERA and 1.33 WHIP; however, he also struck out 215 batters in 168 innings pitched. Although those numbers are a downgrade compared to his 2024 season (14-11, 3.47 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 224 strikeouts, and a no-hitter), this could be the ace the Mets' pitching staff needs in 2026.
After seeing Kodai Senga struggle mightily during the second half of the season, Sean Manaea fail to build off his excellent first year in Flushing and David Peterson seemingly hit a wall towards the end of the season, it's fair to say that the Mets need a starter.
Cease might be the right option for the Mets, as the Padres have not publicly indicated that they will bring him back next season. The righty's high strikeout rate and durability are especially attractive, as both of these qualities have allowed him to win 13 games or more three times already in his career. The Mets already have among the highest payrolls in the league and Cease would further add to it, but considering they're in a "win-now" window, they should be motivated to get their ace by any means necessary.
In seven seasons in the big leagues thus far, Cease is 65-58 with a 3.88 ERA, 1,231 strikeouts and a 1.26 WHIP across 1,015.1 innings.