Should the Mets Trade For This Underrated First Baseman?
The New York Mets are still looking for a solution to the Pete Alonso conundrum.
Although the 30-year-old Alonso has become one of the most beloved sluggers in team history, the Mets are hesitant to bring him back due to his contract demands; the first baseman is looking for a long-term deal, while the Mets have reportedly only offered him a three-year, $90 million contract. While many insiders are optimistic about a reunion, it's clear that there is a gap in negotiations as of now.
Perhaps the Mets are looking for a stopgap first baseman, as highly-touted international slugger Munetaka Murakami and Toronto Blue Jays superstar Vladimir Guerrero Jr. may both be available during the 2025-26 offseason. The problem is that there aren't many first base options left outside of a long-term reunion with Alonso, as stopgap options such as Nathaniel Lowe, Josh Naylor, Paul Goldschmidt, and Carlos Santana have all found a new team already via trade or signing. Alternatively, the Mets can instead move Mark Vientos to first base as an Alonso replacement, but then they would need to get a third baseman such as Alex Bregman, who seems more likely to have other suitors, although New York shouldn't be counted out.
However, the Mets can look at the Tampa Bay Rays and get the perfect stopgap: first baseman Yandy Díaz.
Díaz, 33, has been one of baseball's most underrated hitters since coming to Tampa Bay in 2019. Over the past six seasons, he's slashed .289/.374/.440 with 142 doubles, 74 home runs, 313 RBI, 352 runs scored, and a 133 wRC+. Last season, Díaz hit a solid .281/.341/.414 with 14 long balls, and in 2023, he won the AL batting title with a .330/.410/.522 slash line along with a career-best 22 home runs and 163 wRC+.
What makes Díaz such an interesting hitter is that he simply does everything well at the plate. His plate discipline is excellent, as he's had a walk rate over 10% every season in Tampa except for last year (8.1%), while being one of the most difficult batters to strike out (his whiff rate, chase rate, and strikeout percentages have all ranked in the high-to-top percentiles on Baseball Savant since 2019). His ability to make consistent contact and control the strike zone is further complimented by his whole-field, line-drive approach and solid power; although he's never hit more than 22 homers in a season, that can be greatly aided by a change of scenery from the notoriously cavernous Tropicana Field (which is out of commission this year due to hurricane damage).
As a final advantage for Díaz, he plays on a team-friendly deal and is only being paid $10 million for the upcoming 2025 season; he has a club option for 2026, which means that if the Mets were to acquire him, they can easily determine whether to use him as a stopgap or stick with him for the future. Of course, this implies that the Rays would be willing to trade Díaz, but their aggressive roster retooling indicates that they would put him on the market for the right price. With the Mets having a tremendously talented farm system, they surely would have a package of prospects to meet Tampa Bay's potential demands.
In the end, a trade for Díaz would be the Mets' best option if they choose to move on from Alonso, especially given the lack of available talent at the position right now. However, this trade is merely a short-term solution due to Díaz's age and contract, and New York would then need to pursue Murakami or Guerrero Jr. as long-term solutions next offseason. If they don't plan on those pursuits, then a reunion with Alonso would be the best option.