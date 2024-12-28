Should The New York Mets Bring Back Outfielder/DH Jesse Winker?
The New York Mets remain in the market for additional offensive pieces after signing right fielder Juan Soto to a record-setting 15-year, $765 million deal earlier in the month.
While re-signing first baseman Pete Alonso appears to be the most logical choice for the Mets, there has been no indication that the two sides are close to an agreement.
In the meantime, the Mets explored outfielder/DH options such as Teoscar Hernandez and Joc Pederson, who are no longer on the board.
So could they reunite with another familiar face that's still out there?
As Will Sammon of The Athletic reported on Saturday, the Mets have "some interest" in bringing back corner outfielder/DH Jesse Winker.
The Mets acquired Winker from the Washington Nationals at last summer's trade deadline. The 31-year-old only had a .683 OPS in the regular season as a Met, but provided a major spark and enhanced the chemistry in the clubhouse. Winker also had a big postseason, posting a 1.167 OPS in 10 games.
The Mets currently have Soto in right field, Brandon Nimmo in left field and Tyrone Taylor and trade acquisition Jose Siri as a platoon in center field. Starling Marte is now a backup outfielder and primary DH option, but the Mets are open to paying down a portion of his salary in a trade for relief pitching help, as Mets On SI reported earlier in the month.
If the Mets move Marte, this could pave the way for a reunion with Winker, as the team would be in need of a backup corner outfielder and everyday DH.
Winker's left-handed bat would help provide balance to the Mets' lineup while also recapturing some of the "OMG" Mets chemistry from 2024.
Winker will be 32-years-old in August of 2025. It's possible that a two-year deal with an option could lead to an agreement for the veteran slugger.
Although bringing back Winker doesn't look like an ideal fit at the moment, it sounds like it's at least on the table.