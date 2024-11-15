Star Infielder Called a Trade Fit For New York Mets This Offseason
There's a chance the New York Mets' infield could look the same in 2025 as it did in 2024. There's also a chance the infield could feature new faces at the two corner positions.
This will hinge on whether slugger Pete Alonso ends up re-signing with New York or chooses a new team in free agency. If he does leave, there's a solid chance that the Mets will move Mark Vientos to first base and seek a new third baseman either via free agency or through a trade.
And in a November 14 article, the New York Post's Jon Heyman revealed that one of baseball's best-ever defensive third basemen could be on the trading block.
"The Cardinals will consider trading 3B Nolan Arenado, as Katie Woo of The Athletic first reported," Heyman wrote.
"Arenado could fit the Yankees or Mets."
Nolan Arenado is an eight-time MLB All-Star, 10-time Gold Glove Award winner (which is the most Gold Gloves of any active player), and six-time Platinum Glove winner.
He produced a serviceable .272 batting average, .719 OPS, and 16 home runs with the Cardinals in their 2024 campaign, and has three years and $52 million left on his contract.
If Alonso leaves and Vientos moves to first, the Mets could decide to give Brett Baty another shot at winning a starting job next season. Or if they want to go with more reliability — and have as elite of a defender as there is in baseball — at the hot corner, perhaps Arenado could be headed to Queens in 2025.