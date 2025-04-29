Steve Cohen touches on Pete Alonso's future with New York Mets
It doesn't sound like a new deal will get done during the season -- as expected.
New York Mets owner Steve Cohen appeared on The New York Post's The Show podcast recently and was asked about first baseman Pete Alonso's future with the team.
"We know he can opt out at the end of the year, and we'll deal with it then," Cohen told Jon Heyman and Joel Sherman. "I just dealt with this two months ago."
"Let it kind of play itself out. Obviously, Pete's gonna explore his market like he should -- and I'm supportive of that. And we'll see where it goes."
The Mets and Alonso went through a drama filled saga in the offseason, which took a personal meeting between Cohen and Alonso to come to an agreement in February. In the end, the Mets re-signed Alonso to a two-year, $54 million deal with an opt-out after 2025.
Alonso is off to a red-hot start to the season with six home runs, 27 RBI, a .337/.453/.635 slash line and 1.088 OPS in 29 games. But based off Cohen's comments, it doesn't seem likely that a potential new contract extension will be discussed until after the season is over.
Barring something unforeseen, Alonso will be back on the free agent market at 31-years-old next winter. That said, the power-hitting first baseman will not have the qualifying offer attached to him this time around, which likely hurt his market last offseason.
Alonso is already one of the Mets' best hitters of all-time; he is also just 21 homers away from holding the most in franchise history. What remains to be seen is whether president of baseball operations David Stearns will be willing to dish out a long-term contract to a first baseman over the age of 30. Time will tell, but the Mets don't appear to have a current succession plan in place if Alonso walks after the year.