The New York Mets, and more specifically General Manager Brodie Van Wagenen, have made a concerted effort this off season to improve one of the strongest parts of their team in 2019.

With the signing of starting pitchers Michael Wacha and Rick Porcello the club's starting rotation has only been bolstered in the waning months of 2019.

Due to Van Wagenen deciding to bring in other starting pitcher's, to go along with the many capable arms already on the roster, it has become clear the pitching staff as presently constructed will not be tenable heading into the 2020 season.

At the top of the 'Amazin's' starting rotation is two-time reigning CY Young Award winner Jacob deGrom in addition to Noah Syndergaard. It would be difficult to envision a scenario where Van Wagenen would move on from either one of those top-flight starters. In addition to the mid-season acquisition of Marcus Stroman to go along with Porcello and Wacha the New York Mets starting rotation has become overly crowded.

Bullpen pieces like Seth Lugo, Robert Gsellman both have varying degrees of starting pitching experience as well. The Mets currently have ten starting pitching options on their roster, and at least one big name starting pitcher will find themselves being shipped out of Flushing before the 2020 season begins.

Steven Matz will be the pitcher that will find himself as the odd man out.

Van Wagenen has backed himself into a proverbial corner with his off season decisions. Pitchers like Wacha, Gsellman, Matz and Lugo will not all be able to come out of the bullpen.

This will not be the best use of their skill set, and their ego's will cause them to become very disgruntled that they will be in the bullpen. All of these men have experienced success as starting pitchers and believe, rightfully so, they do not deserve to be relegated to the bullpen.

Matz, as tough as it may be for some Mets fans to admit, is the most disposable of the Mets starting pitching options. A team can never have enough starting pitching, but Van Wagenen must strike while the iron is hot and move on from Steven Matz for the good of the team.

Matz has a career E.R.A. of 4.05, and has never reached his full potential with the Mets.

The Long Island native was ultimately done in by aggressive plan by Van Wagenen to bolster the team's starting rotation, and it will lead to him wearing a different uniform on Opening Day 2020.