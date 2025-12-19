Mets re-sign reliever to minor league deal

The New York Mets continue to retool their bullpen following the departure of several key relievers.

On Thursday, the Mets reached an agreement with reliever Kevin Herget on a minor league deal that includes an invite to spring training, according to Will Sammon of The Athletic.

Pitcher Kevin Herget and the Mets are in agreement on a minors deal with an invite to major league spring training, league sources said. He appeared in six games for the Mets last season, logging 12 innings and allowing just four earned runs. — Will Sammon (@WillSammon) December 19, 2025

Herget, 34, returns to the organization after spending 2025 bouncing between the big league club and Triple-A Syracuse. In his brief time with New York, he appeared in six games and posted a 3.00 ERA over 12 innings while primarily pitching in low-leverage and multi-inning relief appearances.

New York's bullpen picture

Although Herget may not ultimately make New York's 2026 Opening Day roster, bringing him back was a necessary depth move. The Mets' bullpen has already lost closer Edwin Díaz to the Dodgers, as well as all three of their trade deadline bullpen pieces from last season, those being Ryan Helsley, Tyler Rogers, and Gregory Soto.

As of right now, the Mets' bullpen has only a few locks for next season: Devin Williams, Luke Weaver, Brooks Raley, and A.J. Minter, though Minter's return timetable is uncertain as he recovers from season-ending left lat surgery last May.

Beyond that group, there is a wide-open competition for remaining bullpen spots. Internal options include Huascar Brazobán, Richard Lovelady, Dylan Ross, Joey Gerber, Justin Hagenman, Austin Warren, and now Herget. Also adding to the bullpen uncertainty are Reed Garrett and Dedniel Núñez, who are both sidelined for the foreseeable future after undergoing Tommy John surgery.

While it wouldn't be a surprise for the Mets to continue pursuing additional bullpen help given the group's current uncertainty, the idea of using young starters in relief roles has been floated.

In the lead-up to last season's trade deadline, the Mets reportedly considered addressing their bullpen needs by using top pitching prospects, including Nolan McLean, Brandon Sproat, and Jonah Tong, in multi-inning relief roles.

Fast forward to December 2025, and New York's pitching prospects are at the front of trade talks as the Mets look to make a big move. Although McLean is viewed as off-limits, both Sproat and Tong are potential trade chips.

Jonah Tong is highly coveted in trade talks, and while Mets value him highly, they are listening. Nolan McLean is viewed as off-limits and Carson Benge close to that. Mets are stocked with good MLB-ready prospects (Williams, Sproat too), need proven pitchers (plus an OF or two). — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 13, 2025

Even if the Mets choose to go this route with some of their young starters or trade them, the team remains linked to other bullpen options to bolster that group, including former Rays closer Pete Fairbanks in free agency and Brewers closer Trevor Megill via the trade market.

While the reliever free-agent market has been the most active so far this offseason, all major league bullpens experience turnover throughout the baseball season. With that in mind, don't be surprised if Herget becomes a bullpen arm the Mets periodically use like they did throughout the 2025 season.

