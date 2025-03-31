Inside The Mets

This bold prediction forecasts Mets top prospect's success

Could this New York Mets prospect become a starting rotation staple this season?

Grant Young

Mar 6, 2025; Port St. Lucie, Florida, USA; New York Mets pitcher Brandon Sproat (91) pitches against the Houston Astros at Clover Park. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images
Mar 6, 2025; Port St. Lucie, Florida, USA; New York Mets pitcher Brandon Sproat (91) pitches against the Houston Astros at Clover Park. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images / Jim Rassol-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Mets already have several clear question marks when it comes to their starting rotation to start the 2025 season.

While New York did add several starting arms in the offseason (specifically re-signing Sean Manaea and acquiring Frankie Montas and Clay Holmes), the lack of a bona fide ace, combined with Manaea and Montas suffering spring training injuries, has caused some concern among Mets fans.

If there's a silver lining to this, it's that other pitchers in the Mets' roster and organization will receive opportunities to shine. And according to a March 30 article from Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter that's titled '1 Bold Prediction for Every MLB Team in 2025', an MLB opportunity could be coming soon for the Mets' No. 1 prospect.

"New York Mets: Brandon Sproat starts 20 games," the article wrote.

Read more: Francisco Lindor gets blunt about possibility of another slow Mets season start

"Forgive me for not having much faith in the rag-tag group of starting pitching options the Mets have assembled for the 2025 season. Sproat, 24, was one of the biggest breakout prospects of 2024 and stands as the unquestioned top pitcher in the Mets farm system. He had a 3.40 ERA and 131 strikeouts in 116.1 innings last year and closed out the season at Triple-A, so it's only a matter of time before he gets a look," Reuter added.

Sproat started for Triple-A Syracuse on Sunday and struggled, giving up 3 earned runs and 3 walks in 2+ innings pitched.

Time will tell whether Sproat develops enough to make his MLB debut this season, let alone make 20 starts. But the bottom line is that the future looks bright for the Mets' pitching staff.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Grant Young
GRANT YOUNG

Grant Young covers the New York Mets and Women’s Basketball for Sports Illustrated’s ‘On SI’ sites. He holds an MFA degree in creative writing from the University of San Francisco, where he also played Division 1 baseball for five years. He believes Mark Teixeira should have been a first ballot MLB Hall of Fame inductee.

Home/News