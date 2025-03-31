This bold prediction forecasts Mets top prospect's success
The New York Mets already have several clear question marks when it comes to their starting rotation to start the 2025 season.
While New York did add several starting arms in the offseason (specifically re-signing Sean Manaea and acquiring Frankie Montas and Clay Holmes), the lack of a bona fide ace, combined with Manaea and Montas suffering spring training injuries, has caused some concern among Mets fans.
If there's a silver lining to this, it's that other pitchers in the Mets' roster and organization will receive opportunities to shine. And according to a March 30 article from Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter that's titled '1 Bold Prediction for Every MLB Team in 2025', an MLB opportunity could be coming soon for the Mets' No. 1 prospect.
"New York Mets: Brandon Sproat starts 20 games," the article wrote.
"Forgive me for not having much faith in the rag-tag group of starting pitching options the Mets have assembled for the 2025 season. Sproat, 24, was one of the biggest breakout prospects of 2024 and stands as the unquestioned top pitcher in the Mets farm system. He had a 3.40 ERA and 131 strikeouts in 116.1 innings last year and closed out the season at Triple-A, so it's only a matter of time before he gets a look," Reuter added.
Sproat started for Triple-A Syracuse on Sunday and struggled, giving up 3 earned runs and 3 walks in 2+ innings pitched.
Time will tell whether Sproat develops enough to make his MLB debut this season, let alone make 20 starts. But the bottom line is that the future looks bright for the Mets' pitching staff.