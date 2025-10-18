Unexpected Mets player could be key piece in Tarik Skubal trade, per insider
On October 16, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported that the Detroit Tigers and superstar pitcher Tarik Skubal (who is likely to win his second consecutive AL Cy Young award this season) could be close to $250 million apart when it comes to contract extension negotiations.
Skubal is expected to ask for at least $400 million in an extension, while the Tigers last offered him $170 million last year. While one would imagine that Detroit will be upping this number the next time they give Skubal an offer, this still highlights how far apart these two sides likely still are when it comes to reaching a deal.
And the farther apart Skubal and the Tigers are, the better chances a team like the New York Mets could acquire Skubal via trade. This is because the Tigers will want to get something in return for baseball's best pitcher rather than letting him walk in free agency for nothing after the 2026 season.
How Brett Baty Could Be Key Piece in Tarik Skubal Trade
If the Mets were to come to acquire Skubal via trade, it would surely require them to offload several of their top prospects and probably some players who are currently on the big league roster.
And in an October 17 article, SNY MLB insider Andy Martino asserted that Mets infielder Brett Baty could be the piece that gets a deal for Skubal over the line.
"If (when?) the Tigers do take calls on Skubal, expect the Mets to be motivated and involved. While I don’t think the Mets would deal Nolan McLean for one year of any player -- McLean is part of the future, not a trade piece -- the Mets surely know that they would have to discuss just about any other prospect or young player to land Skubal," Martino wrote.
"Because the Tigers are in their window to win, they would probably want MLB talent in addition to top prospects like Jonah Tong and Jett Williams. For what it’s worth, Detroit has expressed interest in Brett Baty in the past," he continued.
"The Mets like Baty, but in general are willing to shake up their current position player group. For a pitcher like Skubal, any team would part with good players."
One would have to think that New York's front office would be willing to ship Baty to Detroit as part of a package to land Skubal, regardless of how high they are on him.
But it will also take a lot more than just Baty to bring baseball's premier ace to Queens this offseason.