Veteran reliever returns to the New York Mets after release from Yankees
After only one appearance across town, relief pitcher Rico Garcia is back with the New York Mets.
Garcia, who signed with the Yankees just a week ago following his DFA from the Mets, will return to Queens after the club claimed him off waivers on Monday.
The right-hander pitched for the Yankees last Friday against the Atlanta Braves, striking out two while surrendering three hits and three earned runs in 2.1 innings. It was just his third appearance this season, with the prior two coming with the Mets.
Read More: Former New York Mets pitcher signs with Yankees
Garcia fared much better in these outings, allowing just one hit across 4.2 innings and striking out three. Despite this, the Mets DFA'd Garcia on July 11th to make room for Kodai Senga on the active roster. His rough showing in Atlanta brought his season ERA up to 3.68, but also allowed for his release and reunion with the Mets.
The 31-year-old Hawaiian-born pitcher has logged games for seven major league teams since his debut in 2019; he holds a career 6.70 ERA with 26 Ks in 33 career games.
Read More: New York Mets DFA veteran reliever amid Kodai Senga return
Garcia joined the Mets last November on a minor league deal, but wasn't called up to the big league roster until July 3rd of this year. In 24 appearances for Triple-A Syracuse, he racked up 37 strikeouts in 30.1 innings with a 4.45 ERA.
With New York likely to make moves to address the bullpen at the upcoming July 31st trade deadline, Garcia's second stint with the Mets could end up being as short as his last. Still, the righty hurler will provide depth and experience, along with a fastball that topped out at 98 mph this year, to a pen that is struggling with injuries.