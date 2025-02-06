What's Next For Brett Baty After The Mets' Re-Signing of Pete Alonso?
Although the New York Mets fans are very excited with the news that Pete Alonso will be returning, there's still one lingering question; What is Brett Baty's future?
Baty, who the Mets drafted 12th overall in the 2019 MLB Draft, has yet to solidify himself as an everyday big-league player. Despite beginning the 2024 season as the team's starting third baseman, Baty's lack of offensive production eventually cost him his job. Hoping to bounce back after a down 2023 season, the 25-year-old batted just .229/.306/.327 with four home runs and 16 RBI in 50 games last year.
After being optioned to the minor leagues on May 31, that gave another young star in Mark Vientos an opportunity. Vientos did not look back as he had a breakout 2024 campaign that saw him slug 27 home runs with an impressive .838 OPS, quickly establishing himself as New York's everyday third baseman.
After that exceptional season strung together by Vientos, it's a foregone conclusion that he'll be the team's starting third baseman when the Mets start off their 2025 campaign on March 27 against the Houston Astros. So where does that leave Baty exactly?
One thing is for certain, he is going to need to have a strong spring training which is something he's been accustomed to doing. In 59 career spring training games, Baty has slashed .270/.377/.405 with four home runs and 15 RBI. He could certainly use another big camp to set up a battle for a roster spot with another intriguing Mets infielder.
While he's not expected to be the starting third baseman, Baty can fight for a roster spot as a bench player with Luisangel Acuña who was a major spark plug on offense towards the end of the 2024 regular season. After not displaying much offense in the minor leagues, Acuña slashed .308/.325/.641 with three home runs and six RBI with an impressive .966 OPS in 14 major leagues. Acuña also holds an advantage over Baty and Ronny Mauricio because of his strong defensive skills at shortstop given the Mets do not have a clear-cut backup to Francisco Lindor on the roster.
Acuña's eyebrow-raising and brief offensive success at the major league level should add a lot more pressure on Baty. Especially after manager Carlos Mendoza stated during Amazin' Mets Day at Citi Field on January 25 that the 22-year-old will have a "huge role" in 2025.
Baty was told to include reps at first base as part of his offseason drills; Alonso returning perhaps changes those plans completely.
A strong spring on offense should at least be a starting point for Baty if he wants to be a part of the Mets' plans this year. Even though there is no clear view of where the third baseman may fit on this team, a potential final bench spot should be what Baty is gunning for this year with Alonso's return to Flushing, Queens.
If not, the Mets could wind up trading Baty to a team where he can get a shot to play everyday.