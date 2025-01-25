Carlos Mendoza Hints at Possible Mets' Infield Alignment in 2025
The New York Mets are fully prepared for life after first baseman Pete Alonso, who is unlikely to return to Queens.
Alonso has been engaged with the Toronto Blue Jays who look like the current favorite to land the power hitter after the Mets began their pivot plan over a week ago once the Polar Bear rejected their three-year counter-offer that was valued above $70 million with opt-outs.
Alonso also met with the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday, as first reported by Mets On SI, but there is nothing serious known on that front as of now.
The Mets have been considering a trade for former No. 1 overall draft pick Spencer Torkelson as a potential Alonso replacement at first base, which Mets On SI first revealed as well. The Detroit Tigers' ex-top prospect has been displaced in their infield with the acquisition of second baseman Gleyber Torres shiftingColt Keith to first base.
Torkelson has four years of control left and is in a similar situation as Mets former top prospect Brett Baty; both players are 25-years-old as well. Torkelson has had way more success in the big-leagues than Baty, slugging 31 home runs, driving in 94 RBI and posting a .759 OPS in 2023.
If the Mets decide to stick with what they have internally, Mark Vientos will likely be their primary first baseman and has already begun training at that spot. Per sources, Jeff McNeil could move to third base if Luisangel Acuna wins the second base job with a good performance in spring training.
At Amazin' Day at Citi Field on Saturday, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza may have hinted at the above mentioned infield alignment as being a possibility this year.
Per Mendoza, Acuna is going to play a "huge role" in the 2025 season as is McNeil. Acuna is "right there too" and is included in the group of young players who are going to get opportunities.
Acuna is "in the mix" for the third base job and getting ground balls at the position as well, according to Mendoza.
Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns also lauded Acuna's ability to step up in "high leverage" situations when Francisco Lindor was sidelined with a back injury during their September playoff push.
Stearns went on to praise Acuna's defensive skills, versatility and value, calling his 14 game stint late in the 2024 season "impressive."
That said, Acuna, because of his size and skillset, is a better fit at second base. McNeil saw time at third base in the 2019 and 2020 seasons.
Read More:
- Mets’ Brandon Nimmo Expects to Be Ready by Opening Day Coming Off Foot Injury
- Mets' Francisco Lindor Offers Pete Alonso Free Agency Advice
- Mets' Mark Vientos Makes Opinion on Potential First Base Move Extremely Clear