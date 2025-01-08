Inside The Mets

Why Alex Bregman Appears Unlikely For Mets as Pete Alonso Backup Plan

Find out why third baseman Alex Bregman seems unlikely for the New York Mets if they lose first baseman Pete Alonso.

Pat Ragazzo

Sep 18, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) throws to first base on a ground out by San Diego Padres first baseman Donovan Solano (not pictured) during the fourth inning at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images
Sep 18, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) throws to first base on a ground out by San Diego Padres first baseman Donovan Solano (not pictured) during the fourth inning at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images / Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Mets need another bat and retaining first baseman Pete Alonso makes too much sense.

That doesn't guarantee that Alonso will be back as the two sides are still at a gap in terms of years, but re-signing their franchise cornerstone is the most clear-cut path to adding more offense and filling a void in their infield.

Pete Alonso's heroic home run lifted the Mets past the Brewers in the Wild Card round.
Oct 3, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) celebrates with teammates in the clubhouse after defeating the Milwaukee Brewers in game three of the Wildcard round for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images / Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Meanwhile, free agent third baseman and fellow Scott Boras client Alex Bregman has been linked to the Mets throughout the offseason. A slew of scenarios have pegged Bregman as a logical Plan B to Alonso departing, which would mean breakout star Mark Vientos would move from the hot corner to first base.

However, Bregman and the Mets don't appear to be a likely match at this point, according to SNY baseball insider Andy Martino.

"This seems like the least likely Alonso alternative," Martino wrote. "Bregman carries the same aging curve questions as Alonso, without being a popular, homegrown star in New York. It is virtually impossible to imagine Bregman as a Met unless he accepts a short-term, Scott Boras-branded "pillow contract." In that scenario, he’d suddenly be a consideration."

As mentioned, Bregman, like Alonso, is also 30-years-old and seeking a long-term contract in the neighborhood of $200 million. It's difficult to envision the Mets paying Bregman the money and giving him the years that their homegrown star Alonso is looking for.

Bregman did win a Gold Glove at third base in 2024 and has been one of the best hitters in baseball since 2017. He has also won two World Series titles with the Houston Astros during this span as well.

Alex Bregman is a two-time World Series champion.
Nov 5, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) celebrates in the locker room after the Astros defeated the Philadelphia Phillies in game six winning the 2022 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

But Alonso is very important to the Mets franchise and is one of the game's best power-hitters, slugging more home runs (226) than anyone in the National League since entering the league in 2019. Alonso is also destined to shatter the Mets all-time home run record, needing just 27 more homers to do so.

All signs are currently pointing to Alonso eventually signing a short-term contract that includes an opt-out or several. And there is widespread industry belief that Alonso winds up back with the Mets unless another team swoops in with a massive long-term pact.

The Mets will be forced to pivot to another option if they lose Alonso, which could come internally with Brett Baty, Ronny Mauricio and Luisangel Acuna all being possibilities for the infield if the team decides to shift Vientos to first.

The external choices are limited and for now it appears that Bregman is an unlikely candidate to join the Mets if Alonso walks in free agency.

