Why Mets’ Kodai Senga faces a significant test against the Phillies
As the New York Mets open up a crucial three-game series at Citi Field against the Philadelphia Phillies, Monday's starter, Kodai Senga, will do something he has not done all season: pitching on four days of regular rest.
After an injury-plagued 2024 season that saw Senga make just one start during the regular season, as well as appearing in a couple of ineffective outings during the postseason, the Mets have been very cautious with their starting pitcher in 2025.
Throughout this season, New York has scheduled Senga to pitch on six days' rest and for the most part, it has panned out smoothly. Before going down with his hamstring injury back in June, the righty had a 1.47 ERA in 11 starts and looked like the 2023 version of himself that finished second in the NL Rookie of the Year voting and seventh in the Cy Young race. But since returning from the IL over a month ago, Senga has been ineffective and caused some worries for the Mets.
Read More: Breaking down how the Mets can catch the Philies in the NL East
In his seven starts since returning, the 32-year-old is 0-2 with a 5.23 ERA and 29 strikeouts, while walking an alarming 19 batters in just 31 innings. Senga has also not gone a full six innings in any of those starts. But with the Mets opening up their three-game series against the Phillies on Monday, instead of opting to call up one of their top pitching prospects, the Amazins' will be rolling with Senga, despite his struggles.
This is certainly a huge risk for the Mets to take tonight, as Senga will be pitching on four days' rest against not only a division foe in the Phillies, but against a potent Phillies lineup. The righty's career numbers when pitching on four days' rest is not encouraging either, as he currently has a 4.77 ERA and has allowed 16 hits over 13.2 innings pitched, walking nine with 17 strikeouts.
With Senga struggling once again during his latest start against the Washington Nationals on August 20, allowing five runs (four earned) in just 5+ innings, it is quite the risk to have Senga not only pitch on shorter rest than he is accustomed to, but to do so against a great Phillies team. But the Mets are seeing a positive trend among their starters as of late, as they've been pitching into the sixth inning with more regularity (including in each of the last three games); the hope is that Senga can continue that upward trend tonight.