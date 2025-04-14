Why Mets made the right move letting Luis Severino walk
The New York Mets decided to not bring Luis Severino back this offseason.
Severino faced the Mets on Sunday after saying two days prior when meeting with the media that he wanted to come back. He said he was willing to take less and that he was asking for two years, $40 million, but the Mets were only willing to offer $34 million over two years.
Read More: What Luis Severino would’ve taken to return to New York Mets
There was an outcry on social media about how big of a mistake that was by David Stearns and the Mets front office.
But was it a big mistake, though? With the 110% luxury tax and the other signings the Mets made this offseason, Severino's potential two-year, $40 million contract would essentially be doubled. That probably played a key factor into the decision, along with the fact Severino has not been the most consistent starting pitcher.
In 2023, the righty was one of the worst pitchers in the sport. Under Jeremy Hefner and the Mets pitching lab, along with changes in his own lifestyle habits, Severino had a strong 2024 showing, to the tune of a 3.91 ERA over 31 starts.
Was pivoting to Frankie Montas the right move? That can't be answered yet. Montas, who got the two-year, $34 million contract originally offered to Severino, has yet to pitch due to his lat strain injury suffered in spring training. However, many are unfairly writing off Montas without having seen him pitch yet in a Mets uniform; the 32-year-old is coming off a disappointing season with the Brewers, but so was Severino when they got him. They trust the "lab" to restore Montas to the frontline starter he was earlier in his career in Oakland.
While the Mets could end up regretting not bringing Severino back, the move that made less sense was not bringing José Quintana back on a one-year deal; the 36-year-old southpaw ended up getting just $4 million for a year from the Brewers. Even with the luxury taxes, $8 million for a veteran that actually had a better ERA (3.75) than Severino would be reasonable.
The Mets may have pulled the trigger a bit early on the Montas signing, not realizing, like most, just how the starting pitcher market would play out. They could have ended up with both Quintana and Jose Iglesias back for half of what it would have cost to bring Severino back. Those are the two moves they might wish they could have back.
New York can still potentially go after Severino at the trade deadline. However, they could aim higher for someone like Sandy Alcántara from the Marlins.
Severino was a key piece to the 2024 Mets on and off the field and beloved in the clubhouse. But not giving him $20 million a year wasn't the wrong call, as they already gave out their big starter deal to Sean Manaea on his three-year, $75 million deal with deferred money. Stearns and company can't be faulted for not wanting to pay two starters that much.
We will find out once healthy whether bringing Montas in early in the offseason was a mistake or not, but calling it a mistake without seeing him on a mound is unfair criticism.