What Luis Severino would’ve taken to return to New York Mets
On Saturday afternoon, Luis Severino will face the New York Mets for the first time since leaving the team in free agency — a scenario he did not envision heading into this past offseason.
Speaking to reporters ahead of Friday’s series opener in Sacramento, the veteran right-hander said he had hoped to remain with the Mets before ultimately signing a three-year, $67 million deal with the Athletics. He added that he was even willing to take a smaller contract to make it happen.
"I told my agent I'd stay for two years, $40 million,” Severino said. “I just liked the environment there. The trainers were unbelievable. Everything there was good, so I was trying to sacrifice more money by staying in a place where I know I can get better. But in the end, I was not in their plans.”
When asked how the Mets responded, Severino said his agent told him New York was only willing to offer him the same deal they ended up giving Frankie Montas. Two days before Severino agreed to his deal, Montas signed a two-year, $34 million contract that includes a player opt-out after the 2025 season.
Severino, 31, made two All-Star appearances and earned some Cy Young votes early in his career with the New York Yankees before injuries took their toll. After going 19-8 with a 3.39 ERA in 191.1 innings during the 2018 campaign, he appeared in just 45 games over the next five seasons.
The longtime Yankee surpassed the 100-inning mark only once over that span, with 102 innings in 2022. Severino dealt with a right rotator cuff strain in 2019, followed by season-ending Tommy John surgery in 2020. In 2023, he was hampered by lat and oblique injuries, finishing with a 6.65 ERA over 18 starts — which further lowered his value going into free agency.
Severino wound up settling for a one-year, $13 million deal with the Mets, giving himself an opportunity to reset his market on the opposite side of town. During his lone season in Queens, the Mets’ training staff helped him both reinvent himself on the mound and stay on the field.
After embracing his sinker and introducing a sweeper as a putaway pitch, the right-hander went 11-7 with a 3.91 ERA and 1.24 WHIP over 182 innings in 31 starts. Severino added three October starts, going 1-1 with a 3.24 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 16.2 innings, helping New York reach the NLCS.
But in an offseason that brought Juan Soto to Queens on a historic 15-year deal, the Mets stuck to their approach of avoiding big-money commitments to starting pitchers.
They brought in the 32-year-old Montas for $3 million less annually than Severino was willing to take in New York. Montas made 30 starts in 2024, posting a 4.84 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, and 8.8 K/9 rate over 150.2 innings.
Unfortunately for the Mets, Montas suffered a high-grade lat strain during his first bullpen session of camp. He recently resumed throwing from 60 feet, but there is currently no concrete timetable for his return.
Despite losing Montas, Sean Manaea, and Paul Blackburn to early-season injuries, the Mets’ rotation has held strong. Entering Saturday, their starters are tied for the second-best ERA in MLB at 2.78.
Through his first three starts with the A’s, Severino is 0-2 with a 4.74 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, and 15 strikeouts in 19 innings.