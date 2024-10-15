Why Mets' Pete Alonso is Viewed as a Fit For This AL Club
As all New York Mets fans are well aware by now, slugger Pete Alonso will become an unrestricted free agent this offseason.
While New York is thought to have a good chance at re-signing Alonso to a long-term contract this winter, the four-time NL All-Star is expected to name numerous suitors who are looking to add a consistent force in the middle of their lineup.
An October 11 article from Bleacher Report's Joel Rueter listed the Seattle Mariners as a top potential landing spot for the "Polar Bear" this offseason.
However, an article from NBC Sports Boston's Justin Leger that was released on October 14 explained why Alonso might end up being the perfect fit for another AL team: the Boston Red Sox.
"Alonso joined Ozuna on the shortlist of players to appear in all 162 games this season," Leger wrote. "His clutch postseason moments may have convinced the Mets to pay him this offseason.
"But if New York moves on from its All-Star slugger, Boston should at least look into the possibility of signing him as a DH with a swing tailor-made for Fenway Park. Alonso has hit at least 34 homers in every season except the abbreviated 2020 campaign."
Leger deeming Alonso's swing "tailor-made" for Fenway Park is interesting, given that the Red Sox's home stadium has traditionally been better for left-handed hitters. But there's no question Alonso's power-centric swing could launch a lot of baseballs over the iconic Green Monster.
The 29-year-old has 3 career home runs in 7 games played at Fenway in his career. While there's no clear bad blood between the Mets and Red Sox, New York fans would probably prefer that if the fan-favorite slugger is to leave in free agency, it wouldn't be for a club that's so close by.