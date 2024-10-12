AL Team Could Have Advantage Over Mets in Signing Pete Alonso
The New York Mets trying to re-sign slugger Pete Alonso is expected to be at the top of their offseason to-do list.
While the Mets are considered among the favorites to secure the four-time MLB All-Star's services, multiple other teams will likely make a major push at pursuing him; especially after Alonso's iconic home run against the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Wild Card round last week proved that he can perform under immense pressure.
In fact, an October 11 article from Bleacher Report's Joel Rueter suggests that one American League team is a better free agency fit for Alonso than the Mets.
Rueter listed the Seattle Mariners at the top landing spot for the "Polar Bear" this offseason.
"The Mariners have a glaring need for middle-of-the-order offensive help and a clear path to playing time at first base after Ty France was cut loose over the summer and Tyler Locklear struggled in his first taste of the big leagues," Rueter wrote.
"With a stacked starting rotation and quality bullpen, adding a big bat will be the top priority this winter, and Alonso could be the perfect co-star for Julio Rodríguez.
"The Mariners have dove into the deep end of the free-agency pool before with the Robinson Canó and Nelson Cruz signings," he added.
This isn't the first time Seattle and Alonso have been linked. In an August 8 article, the New York Post's Jon Heyman listed the Mariners as one of the squads he imagined would make a real run at signing Alonso this winter.
If Alonso is to leave New York, his going to a West Coast AL team would at least be tolerable for Mets fans. But they'd surely prefer he stays put instead.