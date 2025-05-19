Why Subway Series performance is no reason for Mets to panic
The New York Mets had a rough weekend in the Subway Series, dropping two out of three against the New York Yankees and coming close to being swept. The offense was poor, scoring only seven runs in three games, while Tylor Megill's rough start on Friday night and poor infield defense were lowlights of the two losses.
Read More: Carlos Mendoza gives honest assessment of Mets' defensive woes
A loss in the Subway Series seems to mean more to Mets fans since they have to deal with ribbing from their friends and coworkers who support the Yankees, but in a baseball sense dropping a series to the Yankees isn't any worse than losing 2/3 to the Minnesota Twins or Arizona Diamondbacks, which the Mets have also done this season.
The Mets have undoubtedly cooled off a bit after their red-hot April, playing .500 baseball over their past 18 games, but that stretch is still good enough to have them in a tie for the best record in the National League with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The National League East race has also tightened, but the Mets are still a half-game up on the Philadelphia Phillies entering the week as well.
While expectations have certainly increased compared to this point of the 2024 season, it is also important to understand that playing .500 baseball while you're struggling is a far cry from having the roof cave in, which is what was happening at this point a year ago. While last night's loss was painful for Mets fans, it isn't nearly as bad as the one on May 18th of 2024, when the Mets' bullpen imploded in a loss to the Miami Marlins to fall to 20-25 on the season.
The issues the Mets demonstrated over the weekend are definitely fixable. Mark Vientos had his issues defensively at third and the Mets do have an easy alternative by putting Brett Baty there while using Vientos as the designated hitter. Pete Alonso's bad throw was certainly an anomaly which could be looked at as a sign of trying to do too much in an emotion-filled series, while the Mets have two starters on the mend who could replace Megill in the rotation if his struggles continue.
The offense needs to be more productive, and its hard to win games in a series when the top three of Francisco Lindor, Juan Soto and Alonso went a combined 4-for-34 with two doubles, three RBI and nine strikeouts over the course of a weekend. Alonso's throwing error in the eighth also opened the floodgates in Sunday's game, making the final score of 8-2 look far worse than the actual game was.
Despite all of those flaws, the Mets remain the only team in the league to not lose three consecutive games this season, which is a good way to build a winning record and reach the postseason. The Mets' offensive track record suggests they'll start warming up again soon and if their worst stretch of baseball is .500 over a few weeks, things will turn out just fine for them in terms of reaching the postseason.