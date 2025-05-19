Carlos Mendoza gives honest assessment of Mets' defensive woes
Not much went right for the New York Mets on Sunday in game three of the Subway Series.
The Mets lost the finale of their three-game series against the New York Yankees, losing 8-2 during the Bronx portion of the Subway Series. The Amazins' were held to just three hits on the night while their bullpen and defense imploded in the bottom of the eighth; the Yankees scored six runs in the inning to cruise past their cross-town rivals for the victory.
While the Mets failed to produce much on offense during this game and did not slug a single home run during this series, perhaps the biggest story during Sunday's game was the Mets' struggles on defense. New York committed two errors on the night, with one of them occurring in the bottom of the first when Mark Vientos failed to make a routine throw to first base, which resulted in the Bronx Bombers scoring two runs in that inning.
But the most costly error came during that aforementioned bottom of the eighth, when the Yankees had a runner on second and third with one out and the game tied at two. With Jorbit Vivas at the plate facing off against Ryne Stanek, he worked an 11-pitch at-bat that resulted in a grounder to first baseman Pete Alonso, who threw the ball away in an attempt to gun down Jasson Domínguez trying to score.
That error by Alonso opened up a huge inning for the Yankees. The next batter, Paul Goldschmidt, laced an RBI single to center to increase the lead to 4-2; two batters later, Cody Bellinger slugged a grand slam to right field that capped off a six-run rally.
Read More: Mets legend assesses Juan Soto's response to Yankee Stadium boos
With those two errors made by Vientos and Alonso being turning points in this game, as they both led to unearned runs for the Yankees, manager Carlos Mendoza was blunt when he spoke about his team's defensive miscues.
"I feel like we've gone through stretches where it's been pretty sharp, but there are a few games where we're not finishing plays or we're not completing them," Mendoza said. "This is something that we've got to get better at, and we will because we've got good defenders there."
The Mets' infield has committed 19 errors so far this season, which is not sustainable for a team with championship aspirations. Sunday's brutal defensive performance was a game they would like to erase from their memory.
New York continues their road trip this week with a three-game series against the Boston Red Sox, followed by hosting the defending World Series champions, the Los Angeles Dodgers, this weekend. They cannot afford to make any more costly errors, especially against formidable opponents.