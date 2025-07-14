How urgently should the Mets pursue Jarren Duran?
The July 31 trade deadline is right around the corner and the New York Mets are heavily expected to be active buyers. While the team has several needs, there may be no bigger need for an upgrade than in center field.
Tyrone Taylor has played the lion's share in center this season, and while he's been an elite defender with a Fielding Run Value of 7 (19th in MLB), his bat has been a liability. Taylor is slashing just .213/.267/.313, and his struggles have made center field a prime area for improvement.
One intriguing name on the market? Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran.
While the 28-year-old isn't seeing as much success as he did during his breakout 2024 All-Star campaign, he's still putting together a respectable year. Duran is currently hitting .258/.318/.431 with eight homers, 50 RBI, and 16 stolen bases. Acquiring him would send a clear message that the Mets are going all-in.
Heading into 2025, it looked liked Duran was an integral part of Boston's core, who had just gone all-in acquiring both Garrett Crochet and Alex Bregman in the offseason. But two major events have changed that outlook.
The first was the shocking trade of Rafael Devers to San Francisco on June 15, which sent shockwaves across the league and signaled a shift toward Boston's youth movement. The deal raised immediate questions about the Red Sox's direction and whether they would become sellers by the trade deadline. Duran's name is one of many floated in trade speculation, and his departure would further mark the beginning of a new era in Boston.
Yet Boston has been rolling as of late, winning ten straight before the All-Star Break, and currently sit in postseason position. In their torrid stretch, their outfield of Roman Anthony, Wilyer Abreu, and Ceddanne Rafaela have all been scorching hot, and have only accelerated trade rumors for Duran.
Duran has a line of suitors including the San Diego Padres according to reports. But how aggressive should the Mets be in hope to acquire his talents?
There's a strong case as Duran offers an exciting blend of speed and power, that can add greater length to an already solid Mets lineup. In 2024, he led MLB in doubles (48), tied for the lead in triples (14), hit 21 homers, and swiped 34 bases. Maybe most noteworthy, his 8.7 bWAR ranked fifth in all of baseball, only behind 2024 MVPs Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani, and MVP candidates Bobby Witt Jr. and Gunnar Henderson.
Duran also fills a need in being able to produce with runners in scoring position, a consistent problem the Mets have had all year. Duran is currently hitting .298 with RISP, which would rank second on the Mets, only trailing Pete Alonso (.337). That's a welcome addition for a team collectively hitting just .230 with RISP (26th in MLB).
Of course, Duran won't come cheap. The Red Sox are likely to demand a significant return, and while the Mets have appealing prospects like Jonah Tong, Nolan McLean, and Carson Benge, president of baseball operations David Stearns has emphasized depth and patience in building the farm system.
So while a trade for Duran would energize Mets fans and address a key need, the reality is that the acquisition of Duran remains a longshot. New York also has arguably more glaring issues that need to be dealt with, including a bullpen and rotation that has changed drastically over the season in both personnel and consistency.