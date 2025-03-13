Will Brandon Sproat contribute to the New York Mets in 2025?
As Opening Day approaches for the New York Mets, they will be down two starting pitchers to begin the 2025 season.
Newly signed starter Frankie Montas was shut down from throwing for six to eight weeks early on in spring training with a high-grade lat strain, and New York's ace from last season, Sean Manaea, is also expected to miss the start of the 2025 campaign as he continues to nurse a right oblique strain.
While the Mets have seen some of their starters thrive so far this spring, especially top prospect Brandon Sproat, the young right-hander is not expected to make the major league squad just yet. But with the rotation currently consisting of Kodai Senga, David Peterson, Clay Holmes, Tylor Megill, and Griffin Canning, Sproat is preparing for a potential call-up to the majors, with the Amazins' rotation not exactly their biggest strength.
Speaking with MLB.com on Tuesday, the 24-year-old provided a firm answer when asked about potentially being called up to the major leagues this season.
“I'm trying to continue to take it day by day,” Sproat said. “Whenever the team and the Mets need me, I'll be ready.”
Despite being reassigned to the Mets' minor league camp last week, Sproat certainly made a strong impression during his brief time with New York's big league camp. Of his two outings, the righty's best start came against the Washington Nationals on February 28; he tossed two perfect innings while striking out one with his fastball, most notably topping 99 mph.
Sproat, however, gave up two earned runs on four hits over his two innings of work against the Houston Astros on March 6, which bloated his ERA to 4.50. Nonetheless, manager Carlos Mendoza still offered high praise for the young starter and believes he can be a contributor on the Mets this year.
"This is a guy that stuff-wise, is right there with anybody," Mendoza said to MLB.com. "Now he's learning how to get through a lineup, not only one, but three times through an order, because hitters will adjust to it. The fact that he's going to be in Triple-A, we can see him making an impact to this team at some point."
If Sproat can prove to be a consistent and reliable starting pitcher in Triple-A this season, he could be a factor in the majors this season as New York's wounded rotation recovers.