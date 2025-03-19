Will this Cy Young winner be the Mets' top trade deadline target?
The biggest question mark of the New York Mets' roster heading into the 2025 season is whether their rotation will be able to hold up throughout an entire campaign.
Early indications don't bode well for New York, considering that two of their rotation pieces (Sean Manaea and Frankie Montas) have already suffered injuries that might make them miss at least the first month of the season.
David Stearns and the Mets' front office appear content to see how their current rotation fares for right now. But if things don't go well in the first two months, they might be inclined to hit the trade marker for another top arm.
Miami Marlins ace and 2022 NL Cy Young Award winner Sandy Alcántara has been linked to the Mets by several baseball writers and analysts this offseason. And in a March 19 article, CBS Sports' Mike Axisa called the Mets one of Alcántara's top potential destinations for a trade deadline deal.
"The question is not if the Marlins will trade Alcantara, but when. The 2022 NL Cy Young winner missed last season with Tommy John surgery, but he's completed his rehab, and he's throwing gas this spring," Axisa wrote.
"Still only 29, Alcantara is owed $17 million this year and next, and his contract includes a $21 million club option for 2027. He's healthy, he's excellent, and he's affordable for another two seasons beyond this one. The Marlins traded Luis Arraez last May. POBO Peter Bendix did not wait until the deadline. Don't be surprised if he does the same with Alcantara, especially with a major arm injury in his recent past.
"Alcantara is the last veteran with significant trade value remaining in Miami," Axisa added before naming the Mets, Baltimore Orioles, and Boston Red Sox as his top three potential landing spots.
The Mets might have to pay a hefty price to acquire Alcántara. But adding a Cy Young caliber arm at the top of their rotation would likely make it worthwhile.