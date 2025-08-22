Would the Mets be giving up too much in a potential Ketel Marte trade?
This offseason is going to be an interesting one for the New York Mets, who are showing some real areas of weakness in recent weeks.
A lot of the focus has been on the pitching, of lack thereof, and rightfully so. Their starting rotation has not given much length, performing historically poorly in that regard. It has led to the bullpen getting worn down and leading the league in meltdowns, regularly blowing leads late in games.
But, the pitching hasn’t been the only issue plaguing the team. Their lineup has struggled with consistency, too. They are averaging 4.48 runs per game, which is just above the league average of 4.44.
It certainly wouldn’t hurt to add to the current core of right fielder Juan Soto, shortstop Francisco Lindor and left fielder Brandon Nimmo. The Mets would love to have first baseman Pete Alonso be a part of it long-term but he will likely be hitting free agency again this winter.
Mets Would Be Great Fit For Ketel Marte
One player to keep an eye on as a major addition this offseason is Ketel Marte. The Arizona Diamondbacks All-Star is reportedly going to be made available by the team this winter, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today Sports.
New York was listed as the best landing spot for him and it is easy to see why. Marte would be a great addition to the middle of their lineup, creating arguably the best middle infield duo in baseball with Lindor.
However, acquiring him would not be cheap. Even if the Diamondbacks don’t want to embark on a full rebuild and only want to reset, the price is going to be very high to acquire the three-time All-Star. Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report has shared a hypothetical trade package that it could cost the Mets, and they'd likely be giving up more than what they're comfortable with.
Cost for Ketel Marte Is Too High for Mets
In exchange for Marte, Rymer has suggested the Mets trade three of their four top prospects: outfielder Carson Benge, shortstop Jett Williams, and right-handed pitcher Jonah Tong. They are ranked No. 1, No. 2 and No. 4 in the organization, respectively. Nolan McLean, who made his MLB debut last week, is No. 3.
That isn’t a trade package New York should consider making given the steep prospect price. The organization has done a wonderful job restocking the farm system in recent years. Their incredible depth is a big reason the team was able to add the talent it did ahead of the trade deadline.
There are enough assets remaining to make a splash, but this isn’t the kind of player to target. Marte would be a huge help, is an all-around contributor and his AAV is only $15.4 million through 2030. But he is on the wrong side of 30, turning 32 years old in October.
Trading away that many young players, with a core that already features a few players in their 30s (like Lindor and Nimmo), would be a short-sighted move and detrimental to the long-term health of the franchise.