Mets named best trade landing spot for Diamondbacks All-Star
The New York Mets have a lot of star power headlining their roster after signing right fielder Juan Soto to a historic contract this past offseason to join shortstop Francisco Lindor and first baseman Pete Alonso.
Excellent contributions have been made by left fielder Brandon Nimmo, designated hitter Starling Marte and the versatile Jeff McNeil. Youngsters Brett Baty and Ronny Mauricio have been playing well in spurts as well. With a little more consistency, they can be everyday contributors at this level.
Alas, despite the success of that core, the Mets' offense has been shockingly pedestrian at times. Their 4.48 runs per game are just above the league average of 4.44. So much focus has been on the team’s lack of impact pitching recently, but the offense isn’t without blame for their brutal recent stretch.
They were on the lookout for outfield help ahead of the trade deadline and acquired Cedric Mullins, who hasn’t had much of an impact yet. He has not been the upgrade the team had hoped for over Tyrone Taylor. McNeil has been filling in admirably in center, which could open up some avenues in the future.
Mets Are Great Fit For Ketel Marte As Trade Suitor
If McNeil is capable of playing all three outfield spots and staying healthy, New York could look for help at second base instead. With Steve Cohen being as aggressive of an owner as any, the Mets will certainly look to make another splash this offseason. Could Ketel Marte be the prize they look to attain?
The Arizona Diamondbacks are reportedly going to shop him this winter, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today Sports. The three-time All-Star would fetch them quite a return in a trade package as an excellent all-around contributor. Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report believes the Mets are the No. 1 best landing spot for him and it is hard to argue against that.
“So, why not trade for Marte instead? He'd have to cool it with his off-days act in order to survive the New York pressure cooker, but there's no question he'd turn the heart of the Mets' order into the envy of the NL East,” Rymer wrote.
A middle infield duo of Lindor and Marte would be amongst the best in baseball. Both are elite power hitters for their respective positions, with Lindor making impressive history with his latest leadoff home run. Retaining Alonso, along with having Soto locked in, would give New York arguably the best quartet to build a lineup around in baseball.
Defensively, Marte would be a nice upgrade as well. In that regard, they would also be near the top of the league for middle infielders. Lindor’s defensive numbers are down, by his lofty standards, but still remain well above-average. Marte has been productive with the glove as well, providing the kind of all-around impact the Mets would love to add to their lineup.