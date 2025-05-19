Yankees’ Aaron Judge reveals what he said in conversation with Mets’ Juan Soto
This weekend’s much-hyped Subway Series was a quiet one for New York Mets outfielder Juan Soto—aside from the boos and heckles from the Yankee Stadium crowd.
In three games, the $765 million superstar went 1-for-10 with four walks and three strikeouts against his former team. Soto is now batting .246 with an .822 OPS over 46 games in Queens, which, by modern standards, are respectable numbers. However, it is not the production fans are accustomed to seeing from him—or expect from a player with his price tag.
Ahead of Sunday’s finale, Soto shared a brief moment on the field with former Yankees teammate Aaron Judge. It was their first and only interaction of the series. The two stars, who put up MVP numbers and won an American League pennant together during the 2024 season, exchanged a few words and embraced before heading back to their respective dugouts.
The Yankees went on to win the contest, 8-2, taking two out of three from the Mets. After the game, Judge shared what was said between the two, offering encouragement to his former teammate amid his slow start.
"Just said hello to him, I hadn't seen him all series," Judge told reporters after the game. "Just kind of wishing him the best, kind of said, 'Hey man, you're the best in the game. Things like this are gonna happen, just keep playing your game.' It was good to see him. But happy we were able to either walk him or not let him do any damage, especially in this series."
In their lone season as teammates, Soto and Judge formed one of the most fearsome duos in baseball history—evoking echoes of Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig during the era of Murderers’ Row, or Mickey Mantle and Roger Maris during the legendary 1961 home run chase. Judge claimed his second MVP award last year, while Soto finished third in the voting.
But after falling short against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series, there was little communication between the two. Judge told the New York Post earlier in the week that he tried to reach out to Soto during the winter but did not hear back, as his former teammate had changed his number.
Read More: How Mets’ Juan Soto reacted to Yankees fans in first at-bat
The Yankees’ captain added that he did not want to hound Soto about his decision, understanding the stress of free agency after going through it himself in 2022.
He told the Post that he received a text from a random number claiming to be Soto later in the offseason, and after reaching out on social media to confirm it was actually him, the two talked on the phone and still check in with each other via text every so often.
Judge has continued to put up monster numbers without Soto hitting in front of him, batting .401 with 15 home runs and a 1.241 OPS through 46 games this season. While Soto has not had the same individual success so far, he has made an impact for a Mets team currently tied for the best record in the National League at 29-18.