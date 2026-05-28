10 Mets Who Could Be Traded — Their Perfect Fits, and Packages



It’s almost comical to wave the white flag in May, but here we are. The Mets sit at 23-33, 15 games back in the NL East, while trailing the final wild card spot in an expanded playoff race by eight games. Last year, Mets baseball was on top of the world at this time, holding a league-best 45-25 record going into play on June 13. Now, before June baseball even begins, fans are already calling for them to just end the season.

If the Mets don’t pick up play, could we see a potential all-out fire sale in the summer before an impending baseball stoppage? New York has a grocery haul of names that contenders would be interested in, including Freddy Peralta and Clay Holmes.

Those aren’t the only players that could garner interest on August 3, however. Here are 10 Mets who could be considerably traded, along with a “perfect destination.”

Freddy Peralta, SP

Just four months ago, Mets fans believed they’d just acquired an ace pitcher, thanking David Stearns for a much-needed move. To acquire the Brewers' No. 1 pitcher, Stearns sent former No. 1 and No. 2 prospects Brandon Sproat and Jett Williams to Milwaukee to finally complete their rotation. Fast forward 55 games into the season, and the logical move would be to trade Peralta to a contender, at least to retool their farm system.

The 29-year-old understands it’s the business of baseball, but expressed interest to Will Sammon of The Athletic that he’d be very open to returning to the Mets in free agency this offseason, even if moved.

Freddy Peralta gets through seven innings for the first time as a Met pic.twitter.com/D05NoWWhi2 — SNY (@SNYtv) May 23, 2026

It’s happened in the MLB before: in 2016, the Yankees traded Aroldis Chapman to the eventual World Series champions, the Cubs, with Chapman rejoining New York that offseason on a five-year deal. The Mets should most definitely be open to this scenario.

It hasn’t been the perfect season for the Mets' hopeful ace, so far with 11 starts and a 3-4 record, while spinning a 3.52 ERA with 63 strikeouts. Peralta has had a walk problem, walking 27 batters so far, which has limited his length through starts. For the first time this season, Peralta pitched through seven innings on an extra day of rest, allowing four runs while striking out nine batters, doing so on 108 pitches.

Perfect fit: Cubs

The irony. As mentioned before, the Cubs acquired Chapman at the 2016 deadline to bolster their bullpen, with the legendary closer serving as a major piece to their success. Now, 10 years later, Chicago is back in contention, looking to improve their rotation this time.

Chicago currently holds a 29-26 record, dealing with injuries throughout their rotation. Cade Horton serves as the biggest blow, expected to miss the season after undergoing UCL surgery. Horton isn’t the only starter injured, with Matthew Boyd, Edward Cabrera, and Justin Steele on the shelf — leaving the staff incredibly thin.

The Cubs' surviving rotation heavily relies on soft-tossing finesse, desperately lacking Peralta’s signature 98 mph explosive velocity. Adding to the fit is the Craig Counsell factor, his former manager in Milwaukee. For a Mets front office looking to maximize a prospect return, targeting a desperate, asset-rich Cubs team is the perfect blueprint

Potential package:

Mets receive: SP Jaxson Wiggins (No. 3 prospect), OF Ethan Conrad (No.4 prospect)

Cubs receive: SP Freddy Peralta

Clay Holmes, SP

Mets catcher Luis Torrens (13) looks down at the leg of pitcher Clay Holmes (35) during the fifth inning against the Yankees. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

It’s a true shame the Mets may have to part ways with Clay Holmes at the deadline, being one of the very few wacky moves that actually worked in Stearns’ favor. For Holmes the former closer signed with the Mets in 2024, aiming to become a starting pitcher. His journey has benefited his career, with 2026 serving as the breakout season.

While Holmes currently sits on the shelf with a fractured fibula, his production this season has been ace-like — holding a 2.39 ERA through nine starts with a 4-4 record, averaging 5.8 IP per outing. Holmes is expected to return in August, so it’ll be unlikely the Mets can technically move him, but if healthy prior to August 3, why not look at suitors?

Perfect fit: Orioles

Baltimore boasts one of the most explosive offenses in baseball, but their starting rotation historically lacks veteran, groundball-heavy anchors required to survive the AL East gauntlet. Holmes' signature heavy sinker plays beautifully in a division where keeping the ball in the yard is a necessity. Since Baltimore has arguably the deepest farm system in MLB, they could easily outbid any other suitors to secure Holmes as a frontline October weapon if all goes well.

Orioles rotation by FIP:



1. Kyle Bradish — 4.13

2. Chris Bassitt — 4.38

3. Shane Baz — 4.40

4. Trevor Rogers — 4.52

5. Brandon Young — 4.75



Orioles rotation ERA:



1. Brandon Young — 3.47

2. Kyle Bradish — 3.86

3. Shane Baz — 4.87

4. Chris Bassitt — 5.51

5. Trevor Rogers — 6.96 — Jacob Calvin Meyer (@jcalvinmeyer) May 26, 2026

Potential package:

Mets receive: OF Dylan Beavers, SP Estaban Mejia (Orioles No. 6 prospect)

Orioles receive: SP Clay Holmes

Brooks Raley, RP

Mets relief pitcher Brooks Raley (25) reacts after getting taken out of the game in the seventh inning against the Yankees. | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The most realistic candidates to be moved at the deadline: the Mets bullpen pieces. For Brooks Raley, he stands out as a rental for any teams looking to improve their bullpen ahead of postseason play. The lefty has been an under-the-radar consistent arm for New York over the last several seasons, appearing in 127 games with a 2.25 ERA.

Perfect fit: Royals

The Royals have stumbled to a disappointing 22–33 record, putting them in fourth place in the AL Central. The primary culprit behind this sluggish start is a complete meltdown in the later frames. Kansas City currently sports a disastrous 4.89 bullpen ERA, ranking as the worst in the entire American League — alongside a bloated 1.55 WHIP. Adding Raley takes pressure off a overworked bullpen, with the Royals currently sitting five games back in the A.L. Wild card race.

Potential Package:

Mets receive: C Ramon Ramirez ( Royals No. 7 prospect), RP Dennis Colleran Jr (Royals No. 23 prospect)

Royals receive: RP Brooks Raley

Huascar Brazoban, RP

Mets pitcher Huascar Brazoban (43) delivers a pitch against the Reds during the first inning at Citi Field. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Like Raley, Huascar Brazoban serves as a highly realistic candidate to be traded in August. The former Marlins burst onto the scene last season after a strong start, but quickly fell off the rails after being overworked due to consistent bullpen injuries. In 2026 Brazoban returned to dominant form, providing the Mets with several opener appearances, while being a high-leverage arm capable of shutting down innings while in trouble.

In 27 innings and 23 appearances, Brazoban has a 1.67 ERA, holding opposing batters to a .160 batting average while wielding a WHIP of .96. However, trading Brazoban is much trickier for the Mets, holding team control until 2029, but this could also raise a potential asking-price for the 32-year-old

Perfect fit: Padres

The Padres are a hand-in-glove fit for Brazobán. San Diego is constantly looking to upgrade its middle relief, and Brazobán provides a dominant weapon, having versatility in any form of the bullpen.His explosive mid-90s heavy sinker plays beautifully in a pitcher-friendly environment like Petco Park. Best of all for Padres GM A.J. Preller, Brazobán is not a rental; because of his late-career debut, he earns just $1.05 million and remains under team control through 2029.

Potential package:

Mets receive: OF Ryan Wideman (Padres No. 7 prospect), RP Garrett Hawkins (Padres No.12 prospect)

Padres receive: RP Huascar Brazoban

A.J. Minter, RP

New York Mets pitcher A.J. Minter (33) throws to the Washington Nationals during the eighth inning at Nationals Park. | Brad Mills-Imagn Images

With A.J. Minter just recently returning to the Mets from injury, it makes perfect sense to allow the veteran lefty to slowly work up his trade value ahead of August. Minter made his 2026 debut on Tuesday, giving the Mets a solid 9th inning appearance while trailing 7-2, striking out two batters while allowing just one hit. With Minter becoming an unrestricted free agent following the 2026, he holds very little value to an uncompetitive Mets team.

Perfect fit: Brewers

The Brewers, who are currently 32-20 besides moving Freddy Peralta are to absolute perfect fit for Minter. As of right now, their lefty bullpen depth is depleted, with Angel Zerpa set to miss the season after undergoing season-ending Tommy John surgery in April, while Jared Koenig and Rob Zastryzny also sit on the shelf. Adding Minter aids Milwaukee's injuries, giving them a high-leverage rental piece.

Potential package:

Mets receive: OF Braylon Payne(Brewers No. 12 prospect), 1B Blake Burk (Brewers No. 16 prospect)

Brewers receive: RP A.J. Minter

Mark Vientos, INF

Mets first baseman Mark Vientos (27) hits a single against the Miami Marlins during the second inning at loanDepot Park. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

As of right now, Mark Vientos serves as the Mets starting first baseman, but that could realistically change come August. Top prospect Ryan Clifford has been flashing his potential power in Triple-A, knocking on the door to the majors. Vientos has been very disappointing since his 2024 breakout, lacking consistency and discipline at the plate.

Their only option for the 26-year-old is to send him packing at the deadline. Through 47 games, Vientos holds a .224 BA with six home runs and 23 RBIs, striking out 38 times. The last 10 games have been brutal, going 6-for-37 at the plate with a .184 OBP. It’s time for the Mets to move on from a player who has time and time again proven that nothing good will happen for him in New York.

Perfect fit: Pirates

A shock to all — the Pirates are actually competing. At 29-26, Pittsburgh should fully buy into their success, attempting to make a few moves that could not only improve their roster right now, but even the future.

The Pirates desperately lack solid right-handed hitting, with their righties being Marcell Ozuna and Spencer Horwitz. Vientos is a potential candidate to completely turn his play around in a new environment, while also holding team control through 2030.

Potential package:

Mets receive: SS Wyatt Sanford (Pirates No. 6 prospect), SP Antwone Kelly (Pirates No. 7 prospect)

Pirates receive: INF Mark Vientos

Brett Baty, UTL

New York Mets right fielder Brett Baty (7) scores a run against the Reds during the fifth inning at Citi Field. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Like Vientos, Brett Baty has yet to really find consistency in the majors. Baty has proven time and time again he can hit at the AAA level, with many claiming he’s a “AAAA,” level player, likely never to find his form in the MLB.

What Baty does provide is above-average defense at several different positions, while being a little bit better offensively. In 52 games this season, the 26-year-old holds a .230 average with three home runs and 21 RBIs, along with a .651 OPS.

Perfect fit: Red Sox

After failing to find a legit third base option after acquiring Caleb Durbin from the Brewers this offseason, it is time to find themselves a young infield option. Alex Bregman left Boston and signed with the Cubs this offseason, leaving them to scramble for options. Baty provides them a young option under team control until 2030, giving the Red Sox the potential opportunity to offload their current MLB outfield depth, giving the Mets something they can actually utilize in their lineup now.

Potential package:

Mets receive: OF Wilyer Abreu

Red Sox receive: UTL Brett Baty

Marcus Semien, 2B

Mets second baseman Marcus Semien (10) hits an RBI double during the fourth inning against the Yankees at Citi Field. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Now it’s time to go through some unlikely moves, particularly due to the lucrative salaries for these pieces. Trading Brandon Nimmo for Marcus Semien was a head-scratching move at the time, and now proves so even more. The 35-year-old has been brutal offensively, batting .215 with four home runs and 19 RBIs while striking out 43 times, holding a .576 OPS.

It’ll be almost impossible to find a suitor for Semien who’s making $26 million in 2026, and he is still owed a massive $46 million over the 2027 and 2028 seasons. For the Mets to successfully pass him to another team, Steve Cohen would have to eat almost the entirety of that remaining $46+ million salary.

Perfect fit: Blue Jays

If David Stearns is determined to move off the Marcus Semien mistake, the Blue Jays represent the only logical landing spot. Contenders will not touch Semien’s current .216 batting average or his remaining $46+ million contract through 2028 unless owner Steve Cohen uses his financial superpower. In this scenario, the Mets trade Semien back to Toronto, where he enjoyed his historic 45-home run campaign in 2021 — while agreeing to eat roughly 80% of his remaining salary.

For a Blue Jays team desperately clawing for an AL Wild Card spot and getting virtually zero production from their second base committee, taking a heavily discounted flyer on a familiar face is a low-risk gamble. For the Mets, paying down the contract allows Stearns to completely clear the middle-infield logjam for New York's youth movement, accepting a low-level Class-A lottery ticket just to get Semien off the books.

Potential package:

Mets receive: SP Grant Rogers (Blue Jays No. 30 prospect)

Blue Jays receive: 2B Marcus Semien

Jorge Polanco, UTL

Another head-scratching move this offseason, acquiring Jorge Polanco to play first base as someone who’s never done so. Polanco has been yet another disappointment, playing in just 14 games while batting .179 with 11 strikeouts, suffering an Achilles injury that has kept him sidelined since April 14.

Polanco began his rehab assignment Wednesday, going 1-for-2 for the Double-A Mets, with his potential return looming in the future, giving David Stearns another player who could potentially be on the move.

Jorge Polanco lines a base hit in the first at-bat of his rehab assignment pic.twitter.com/UzK4Jy8iB7 — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) May 27, 2026

Perfect fit: Mariners

If the Mets look to dump salary, a return to the Mariners makes perfect sense for Polanco. Polanco spent the previous two seasons in Seattle, anchoring their lineup with a 26-home run campaign before signing a two-year, $40 million deal with the Mets.

With Polanco currently struggling at a .179 clip and hitting the Injured List, David Stearns would likely have to eat a portion of his $20 million salary to move him. For a budget-conscious Mariners team needing an immediate injection of infield power, landing a proven switch-hitter who already knows the clubhouse, the coaching staff, and how to hit in T-Mobile Park requires an absolute zero-day adjustment period for a tight AL West race.

Potential Package:

Mets receive: 2B/OF Michael Arroyo (Mariners No. 5 prospect)

Mariners receive: UTL Jorge Polanco

Luis Robert Jr, OF

Mets center fielder Luis Robert Jr. (88) hits an RBI double during the second inning against the Twins at Citi Field. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Last but not least, the most unlikely move due to injury, sending Luis Robert Jr packing. It was a low-risk, high-reward move this offseason to acquire Robert from the White Sox, sending just Luisangel Acuna to Chicago, who has done close to nothing this season. Through three games, it looked as if the trade would benefit the Mets, but as always — injuries struck for the 28-year-old, suffering an injury on April 26 with zero input on a potential return.

Perfect fit: Phillies

Knowing the Mets luck, Robert would instantly blossom into his former All-Star self while playing in Philadelphia. It is highly unlikely a move involving Robert happens this season, but totally should if finds himself back to playing come August. The Phillies originally held interest last season at the deadline, but held off due to Chicago’s high asking price. Acquiring Robert at this moment would cost close to nothing for the Phillies, completing the cycle of a low-risk high-reward move.

Potential package:

Mets receive: SP Ramon Marquez (Phillies No. 9 prospect)

Phillies receive: OF Luis Robert Jr