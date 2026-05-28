3 Mets Prospects on Track for an MLB Promotion This Season

The New York Mets are staring a quick retool straight in the face, and a continuation of their youth movement might be on the horizon. The Mets have already turned to the likes of Carson Benge, AJ Ewing, Christian Scott, Nolan McLean, Jonah Tong, and have had cameos from a few others. The Mets are tapping into one of the deepest farm systems in baseball, and they might not be done yet.

The farm system was one of the best in the game entering the season, but it will take a serious hit as arguably all of their top-five prospects should graduate from prospect status this year. The system is still deep with legitimate talent, but the next names up might not be as well-known as others.

If the Mets continue on their current losing pace, they'll be one of the first teams to signal their intentions to sell at the 2026 trading deadline. If they do, expect to see a second infusion of young talent into Citi Field and the Mets' roster.

3) RHP RP Dylan Ross

If you remember the name Dylan Ross, it is because the Mets called him up on the final day of the 2025 season, did not pitch him, and he has been with Triple-A Syracuse ever since. Of any relief prospect on the farm system, Ross' ceiling is the highest, and he would be able to add the most long-term value to the Mets' roster. Considering he is already on the 40-man roster, a promotion could be in the not too distant future regardless.

Since returning from an undisclosed arm injury, Ross has posted a 5.40 ERA on the season, which was significantly lower before he gave up four earned runs and recorded just one out on Monday against the Rochester Red Wings. Walks have been a major issue for him, allowing 12 free passes in 13.1 innings of work, which is a big enough concern that the Mets likely won't call him up until they see serious progression in that regard.

2) 1B/COF Ryan Clifford

Clifford is the most likely name of any remaining top Mets prospect yet to be promoted, and is up to his old tricks again -- Clifford is a notorious slow starter, but always heats up shortly after. Through 17 games to begin the year, the team's top lefty prospect was slogging around to the tune of a .578 OPS with no homers. In the 34 games since, double the sample size, Clifford has mashed ten homers.

The Mets would likely want to see better discipline out of their young hitter, as his walk rate has steadily declined from last year to this year. If President of Baseball Operations David Stearns finds a way to move on from Mark Vientos before the deadline, or simply decides he isn't part of their 2027 plans anymore, Clifford is the most logical replacement. In the meantime, the Mets better hope Clifford forces their hand on a decision.

1) 1B/3B Jacob Reimer

Much like Clifford, Reimer had a brutal start to his regular season but has started to rebound in a major way.

The Mets' fourth-round selection in 2022 started to become a regular on top-100 prospect lists after he tattooed the baseball between High-A Brooklyn and Double-A Binghamton in 2025, crushing 17 homers and posting a .870 OPS overall. He started to develop some speed as well, stealing 15 bags for the year. Like Clifford, April was tough sledding for Reimer with a .643 OPS, but May has treated him much nicer to the tune of a .840 OPS.

Reimer is probably a first baseman long-term, but could play third while he still has the youthful range that would allow him to. Interestingly enough, the Mets might be able to find a way to platoon Clifford and Reimer at first base in a world where they move on from their first base options before the trading deadline.