Predicting When Mets' 3 New Top-30 Prospects Will Make Their MLB Debuts

Just two weeks after the 2026 MLB Draft, the Mets have already gained clarity on how impactful their new prospects will be to the future of their organization. The game plan was simple: pitching, pitching, and even more pitching. Out of 19 total picks, the Mets selected 12 pitchers, using the No. 27 pick on Arkansas flamethrower Carson Wiggins.

On Monday, Baseball America updated its top-30 prospect rankings for each organization, including the latest selections in the MLB Draft. For the Mets, three of their latest draft picks land on their top-30 prospects list, ensuring their selections will soon make an impact at the MLB level. With that, here is where their newest prospects rank, and when they could be expected to produce at the major-league level.

Aidan Robbins, OF (No. 9)

The Mets left the 2026 MLB Draft with likely one of the biggest steals, landing the standout Texas outfielder with the No. 92 overall selection. Robbins was a steal because he was ranked the No. 29 prospect by MLB Pipeline before the draft and signed a $1 million deal, a major discount for a first-round projected player.

Robbins blossomed into one of college baseball's power threats in 2026, smashing 24 home runs, the 10th-most in the nation. Along with that, the Longhorn generated a consistent OPS and slugging percentage throughout the season, finishing the year with a 1.122 OPS against elite SEC pitching, proving that power isn’t the only factor in his offensive arsenal.

The 21-year-old also has experience playing all three outfield positions, allowing him to make an impact at the major league level within the next three years.

With the 92nd pick in the 2026 MLB Draft, the Mets selected outfielder Aiden Robbins from Texas



He was a name that was in the conversation at 27, Mets land him 65 picks later



He dominated Cape and hit 24 HR for Texas



Chance for above avg hit+power pic.twitter.com/u4JLrfWMAx — Joe DeMayo (@PSLToFlushing) July 11, 2026

Juan Soto is currently 27, with many already wondering what a move to first base would be like, or even becoming a full-time DH. Robbins will likely finish this summer in High-A with the Brooklyn Cyclones to dip his toes in the water of minor league action, with 2027 standing out as a true test of when the Mets could fully expect him to be ready at the MLB level. For now, they should expect their third-round pick to be ready by late 2028 or early 2029.

Carson Wiggins, RHP (No. 13)

The Mets took a big-time risk with their No. 27 pick when selecting Carson Wiggins. The 21-year-old raises instant red flags for the organization, having missed the entirety of his 2026 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery, which he underwent in May of 2025.

Before the injury, Wiggins appeared in 14 games, allowing five runs and seven hits, while striking out 20 batters and walking nine.

The reason for the selection, however, comes from his elite fastball-slider combo. The 6-foot-5 right-hander is known for his high-velocity fastball, which topped out at 102 mph and features an elite, high-spin slider that sits in the upper 80s with tremendous depth. The pitch mix could instantly make the first-round pick a future closer option, or even someone the Mets could utilize in the rotation if necessary.

Get to know Mets No. 27 pick Carson Wiggins:



- Features an 80-grade, 102 mph fastball alongside an elite high-spin slider.



- held a 3.21 ERA in 2025 through 14 career college innings.



- missed the entire 2026 season while recovering from surgery. pic.twitter.com/FPI84ji1TT — SleeperMets (@SleeperMets) July 11, 2026

For Wiggins, his path to the major leagues will be much slower, especially since he will be playing baseball for the first time in over a year, likely getting action in low-level pro ball later this summer. Wiggins can be a potential option for the Mets in mid-to-late 2029 or 2030.

Shane Sdao, LHP (No. 16)

The Mets did a wonderful job with their draft picks through the first five rounds, capping off their updated prospect rankings with the 120th overall pick, Shane Sdao. The Mets view the lefty as a high-upside mid-rotation starter or even a late bulk reliever.



The pick also comes as a risk after finishing his 2026 tenure at Texas A&M with a 7.03 ERA over 71.2 innings of work. Despite this, Sdao still led the Aggies' pitching staff with 83 strikeouts while walking just 21 batters, even while recovering from Tommy John surgery in 2025.

With the 120th pick in the 2026 MLB Draft, the Mets selected LHP Shane Sdao from Texas A&M



Missed ‘25 with TJ. A strike thrower with a 5 pitch mix, up to 97 on his fastball. SL is his best offering



Ranked No. 91 by BA and No. 95 by MLBP pic.twitter.com/4pKkaA8Tn0 — Joe DeMayo (@PSLToFlushing) July 11, 2026

Unlike Wiggins, Sdao has the opportunity to rapidly advance throughout the minor league systems, particularly because he’s logged significant innings as both a high-leverage reliever and a regular starter in college.

If he falls through as a starter, the 22-year-old can enter an even quicker path, becoming a lethal left-handed relief option with a strong sweeping slider. The Mets could see the lefty in major league action potentially by 2028.