6 Mets Prospects Who Could Play Major Roles in 2027

As the offseason begins, the New York Mets have a lot of work to do to get back to the playoffs for the first time since 2024 OMG squad. The Mets have a lot of needs to address this winter, and David Stearns hinted that he expects to see some internal options emerge to help address some of those at his end-of-season press conference.

The farm system's development has been a big positive of Stearns' tenure, as Carson Benge, A.J. Ewing, Nolan McLean, and Christian Scott have become key contributors to the core. Stearns also did good work at the trade deadline, as many of the prospects they brought back in deals made immediate impacts at their new affiliates.

That development could be key, as this year's free-agent class is pretty weak and the Mets may want to be mindful of how much they spend given the economic uncertainty ahead of CBA negotiations. Let's break down five prospects who could help the Mets in a big way next year.

2B Mitch Voit

Voit got red-hot at High-A Brooklyn over the summer, earning a promotion to AA Binghamton, and his speed offers an element the big-league club wants more of. Stearns specifically cited middle infielders as a strength of the farm system at his press conference, with Voit making his case to be an impact performer as soon as next year during a 29-game sample with the Rumble Ponies, where he batted .347 with a .947 OPS in 118 at-bats.

Unlike some prospects on this list, Voit isn't on the 40-man roster yet and doesn't need to be added, which could be key to letting him get reps if a lockout drags into the regular season. The Mets may have Voit start the year at AA Binghamton again, but it wouldn't be shocking to see him reach AAA Syracuse early on.

IF Emilien Pitre

The first prospect from Stearns' deadline haul who could make the majors is Pitre, who went on a prolonged heater after arriving from the Tampa Bay Rays in the Freddy Peralta trade. Pitre got hot at AA Binghamton, batting .375 in 10 games, earning a rapid promotion to AAA Syracuse.

Things normalized a bit for Pitre at Syracuse as he hit just .260 in 20 games, meaning he will likely begin 2027 at the AAA level. The Mets will likely give Pitre a chance to compete for second base reps in spring training, but his versatility could help him quickly claim a utility infield role if he comes out of the gate fast.

IF Jefferson Rojas

The most exciting prospect the Mets got back at the deadline was Rojas, the Cubs' top prospect who can play multiple infield positions and hit a ton of homers. Rojas slugged 27 home runs and 93 RBI across the minor leagues last season. He also had a cameo at Syracuse to end the regular season.

Jefferson Rojas could be one of six minor league prospects who could make their debut next year with the New York Mets. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The lockout could be a problem for Rojas, who needs to be added to the 40-man roster this winter to avoid being exposed to the Rule 5 Draft, which would make him a union member who cannot participate in spring training if the lockout is still going by then. That would appear to be the only thing that could delay Rojas' ascent to the majors, which could give the Mets a karmic equalizer to the Pete Crow-Armstrong trade with the Cubs.

1B Billy Amick

The Mets need more power at first base, and Billy Amick showcased plenty after joining the organization in the A.J. Minter trade. Amick hit 15 homers between AA Binghamton and AAA Syracuse after joining the Mets.

Amick finished the minor league season with 38 total home runs. He also displayed the kind of power potential the Mets lost after Pete Alonso's exit last winter.

No one is asking Amick to be the next Alonso, but if the Mets are searching for pop, he has a chance to add some serious slugging on the short side of a first base platoon with Jared Young. A lot will depend on whether the Mets make a significant external addition at first over the winter, but Amick's pop could help him force his way to the majors before long.

SP Jack Wenninger

Stearns mentioned that teams need 10-12 starting pitchers to get through a season, and he feels confident the Mets' minor league system is reaching a point where it can fulfill that demand with depth. One person who could help is Wenninger, who went 5-8 with a 4.54 ERA for AAA Syracuse in 2026, striking out 123 batters in 115 innings pitched.

Wenninger is eligible for the Rule 5 Draft this winter and will likely be added to the 40-man roster to keep him in the organization, which could delay the start of his season if a potential lockout drags on too long. Given the rate of pitching attrition the Mets have experienced in recent years, it wouldn't be surprising if Wenninger is a part of the rotation for a solid chunk of the season.

SP Jonathan Santucci

The Mets' top pitching prospect is Santucci, their second-round pick in 2024 out of Duke. Things seemed to click for Santucci in the second half as he earned a late-season promotion to AAA Syracuse and led the minor leagues with 163 strikeouts, making him the second straight Mets prospect to accomplish such a feat after Jonah Tong did it in 2025.

Santucci has a lot of upside and a shot to be a front-line lefty in the Mets' rotation, but he will likely need more seasoning in Syracuse before he is ready for the majors. Don't be surprised if the Mets pull a card out of the playbook Stearns ran in Milwaukee by having Santucci debut as a reliever late in the season before targeting him for the 2028 rotation.

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